From garlands to cheers: Rape-accused Sushil Prajapati gets grand welcome outside jail after bail; WATCH

Former Hindu Yuva Vahini member Sushil Prajapati received a grand welcome the moment he came out on bail. Accused of raping a law student, Prajapati was carried on the shoulders of his supporters who garlanded him with flowers after they received him outside a jail in Ghaziabad.

Rape-accused Sushil Prajapati was seen being welcomed by his supporters after he received bail

Former Hindu Yuva Vahini member Sushil Prajapati received a grand welcome the moment he came out on bail. Accused of raping a law student, Prajapati was carried on the shoulders of his supporters who garlanded him with flowers after they received him outside a jail in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

A video footage of his being released on bail shows the rape-accused dressed in white and wearing marigold garlands, holding a roadshow, triggering outrage. The video further shows hundreds of his supporters carrying him on their shoulders while raising slogans and taking out a procession, projecting the man, who was in jail for eight months, as a hero with handshakes and smiles.

The people surrounding him can be seen making the ‘V’ sign or the victory sign, while others are seen waving their mobile phones in air while making efforts to record the celebrations.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav has condemned “welcome” of the rape accused and slammed the BJP over women’s safety.

What is Sushil Prajapati accused of?

Prajapati was a local leader of the Hindu Yuva Vahini in Ghaziabad. He is accused of sexually assaulting a law student last year in August in Muradnagar area. The then 23-year-old law student came to him for career guidance.

The survivor in her complaint in 2025 said that Sushil Prajapati had promised to introduce her to senior lawyers at Ghaziabad court. When she arrived, Prajapati took her to a flat instead. “He called me saying he had arranged a meeting with an advocate,” she told the police.

“There he gave me a cold drink that made me feel dizzy. Before I knew it, he was attacking me,” the woman said in her FIR. She had further said that after the assault, Prajapati allegedly threatened her, saying “I have powerful political connections” before leaving her on the street.

Prajapati was arrested after the survivor filed a complaint against him.

The incident sparks concern regarding security of women while also raising questions about public trust in the judiciary and governance system.