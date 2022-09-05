From full statehood to land rights: Know promises made by Ghulam Nabi Azad's new party for J-K

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File photo)

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently began a new political inning after resigning from his older party, is gearing up to form a new political party in Jammu and Kashmir, just ahead of the assembly polls in the union territory, which is set to take place in 2023.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is a veteran politician in Jammu and Kashmir, conducted his first rally in the Valley after his exit from the Congress party after nearly 50 years of loyalty to the Gandhis. Not only this, he also talked about some of his primary goals after launching the party.

Azad, during the political rally conducted on Sunday, said that he would keep the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in his mind after forming the party. He also said that the name of his party and its flag will be decided by the people.

Further, the former J&K chief minister highlighted three main issues on his agenda once he forms his new political parties. Ghulam Nabi Azad said that his primary concern will be to get full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir if elected to power.

The three main focuses of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s party will be –

Restoring the full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir

Right to land and owning property

Employment opportunities for native domicile

During his address, Azad said, “I have not decided the name of my party yet, but the people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide the name and flag of the party. I'll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand.”

Taking a jibe at his former party, he said that the main reason why Congress is “nowhere to be seen” in the union territory is that they rely on social media. Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers & tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground.”

Ghulam Nabi Azad had resigned from the Congress party a few days back, after launching a long list of scathing attacks on Rahul Gandhi, calling his behavior “immature” and “childish”.

(With inputs from agencies)

