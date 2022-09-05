Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

From full statehood to land rights: Know promises made by Ghulam Nabi Azad's new party for J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad is all set to launch his new party in Jammu and Kashmir in a few days, and here are some of the issues on his agenda.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

From full statehood to land rights: Know promises made by Ghulam Nabi Azad's new party for J-K
Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File photo)

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently began a new political inning after resigning from his older party, is gearing up to form a new political party in Jammu and Kashmir, just ahead of the assembly polls in the union territory, which is set to take place in 2023.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is a veteran politician in Jammu and Kashmir, conducted his first rally in the Valley after his exit from the Congress party after nearly 50 years of loyalty to the Gandhis. Not only this, he also talked about some of his primary goals after launching the party.

Azad, during the political rally conducted on Sunday, said that he would keep the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in his mind after forming the party. He also said that the name of his party and its flag will be decided by the people.

Further, the former J&K chief minister highlighted three main issues on his agenda once he forms his new political parties. Ghulam Nabi Azad said that his primary concern will be to get full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir if elected to power.

The three main focuses of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s party will be –

  • Restoring the full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir
  • Right to land and owning property
  • Employment opportunities for native domicile

During his address, Azad said, “I have not decided the name of my party yet, but the people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide the name and flag of the party. I'll give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand.”

Taking a jibe at his former party, he said that the main reason why Congress is “nowhere to be seen” in the union territory is that they rely on social media. Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers & tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground.”

Ghulam Nabi Azad had resigned from the Congress party a few days back, after launching a long list of scathing attacks on Rahul Gandhi, calling his behavior “immature” and “childish”.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | DNA Special: Know why Ghulam Nabi Azad turned his back on Congress, his allegations on Rahul Gandhi

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi government school teachers worked tirelessly to improve students' quality of life: Manish Sisodia
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.