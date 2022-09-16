From food crisis to Russia-Ukraine war: Key issues discussed by PM Modi during his SCO Summit address

PM Narendra Modi at the SCO Summit 2022 (Photo - ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the international SCO Summit 2022, being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan today, and brought up several issues of global importance, including the food and energy crisis, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

While addressing the meeting of world leaders, PM Modi called for a steady supply chain on an international front to battle the global disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, which has led to several sanctions and economical imbalances.

In his address at the summit of the eight-member grouping in this historic Uzbek city, Modi said the Indian economy is expected to grow at 7.5 percent this year and that India supports "greater cooperation and mutual trust" among the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states.

Key issues discussed by PM Modi in SCO Summit 2022-

While addressing the SCO leaders in Uzbekistan on Friday, PM Modi said that the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis have caused many disruptions in global supply chains, leaving the world facing "unprecedented" energy and food crises.

"The SCO should strive to develop reliable, resilient, and diversified supply chains in our region. For this, better connectivity will be required, as well as it will also be important that we all give full rights of transit to each other," the Indian prime minister said.

Talking about the food crisis and shortage across the world, PM Narendra Modi pitched for the promotion of the cultivation and consumption of millets. He said, “Millets is a superfood that has been grown for thousands of years, not only in SCO countries, but in many parts of the world, and is a traditional, nutritious and low-cost alternative to the food crisis.”

PM Modi also noted that the SCO member countries contribute about 30 percent to global GDP, and 40 percent of the world's population also resides in member countries of the grouping.

Talking about the increase of startup culture in India, PM Modi said, “Today there are over 70,000 start-ups in India, of which over 100 are unicorns. This experience of ours can be of use to many other SCO members as well.”

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Xi Jinping says China supports India's SCO presidency next year; PM Modi vows to make India manufacturing hub