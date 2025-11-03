From flour mill owner to UP's beedi tycoon: How Suresh Chand Agarwal survived cancer but was killed by his son due too...

A minor family dispute escalated into a horrific incident that claimed the lives of both father and son. The dispute began when Suresh objected to his son Naresh’s drinking alcohol. He repeatedly discouraged his son, Naresh, from drinking alcohol, which led to several previous disputes.

In a horrific incident, a 50-year-old Beedi businessman, Suresh Chand Agarwa,l was shot dead by his son Naresh Agarwal in Gora Nagar, within the Vrindavan Kotwali police station area of Mathura. After killing his father, he shot himself; both father and son died on the spot after a quarrel over the latter’s alcohol addiction.

Who was Suresh Chand Agarwal?

Suresh began his professional journey with a small flour mill below the Shaligam temple. Over the years, he made thousands of crores with his Beedi business, which he established in 1977. Under the name of ‘Dinesh Beedi’, he expanded his business in many states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. He has been battling cancer for quite some time. Though he won the battle against this deadly disease, but lost to his son. His death ends a prominent legacy that spanned nearly five decades.

Suresh Chand Agarwal was killed by his son: What happened?

A minor family dispute escalated into a horrific incident that claimed the lives of both father and son. The dispute began when Suresh objected to his son Naresh’s drinking alcohol. He repeatedly discouraged his son, Naresh, from drinking alcohol, which led to several previous disputes between the father and son. During the last argument, drunk and enraged, Naresh drew his licensed revolver and shot his father. A few moments later, he apparently realised the situation and turned the gun on himself and fired a fatal shot to his head.

Police authorities arrived soon after being alerted by neighbours who heard gunshots. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the firearm has been recovered from the scene. A senior police officer said, “We are investigating all angles, including the sequence of events and the mental state of the accused before the incident.” Meanwhile, Suresh's funeral was held on Saturday, with the family and business community attending the funeral tearfully.