From farmer protest to Nagaland civilian killing: Major events that took place in 2021

2021 was an eventful year for India, from Republic Day protests to COVID-19 second wave, assembly elections to the recent Nagaland civilian killings - we witnessed quite a lot. This year also saw a massive reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers.

Let's take a look at them:

- Republic Day 2021 protests

On January 26, the protesting farmers that had been sitting on Delhi borders had entered Delhi and swarmed the Red Fort in during their tractor rally. Within no time the farmers had entered the premise of Red fort and hoisted flags on the monument.

- Assembly elections across 4 states and one UT

2021 was a challenging year for political parties with four assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.



West Bengal saw the win of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, who retained power in Bengal for the third consecutive time. In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) made it to the first re-election in 44 years. The party is led by Pinarayi Vijayan.



- India hit the second wave of COVID-19

India's current situation doesn't seem so grim at the moment but earlier this year in April & May, the country witnessed the havoc created by the Delta variant where lakhs of lives were lost. The Delta variant was considered as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization.



- PM Modi meeting J&K political leaders

This year, on June 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the discussion of reinstating statehood.



This was the first high-level interaction between the Centre and State since 2019.



- Centre Cabinet reshuffle

2021 saw a major reshuffle in PM Modi's cabinet after he won the elections for the second term in 2019. Many new ministers were brought on board like Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia while 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar were dropped from the cabinet.

