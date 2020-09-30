October 2020: Here are 7 important changes that will affect the lives of common people from beginning of the month

As the month of September comes to a close, the month of October will witness some significant changes that will affect the lives of the common people. There is a mix of positive and negative news fo the common people as they look ahead towards the month of October.

Here are the 7 important changes/rules to be implemented in the month of October that people should know about:

1. To reduce the rates of home, car and personal loans

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made it mandatory for banks to link their retail and MSME loans to external interest rate benchmarks. This means that home, car, and personal loan rates will come down.

2. TCS will be deducted on remittances of 7 lakhs or more

From October 1, an important rule of income tax is going to change in the country. According to this, now TCS i.e. Tax Collected at Source will be deducted even after sending money out of the country. Under Section 206C (1G) of the Income Tax Act, it has been decided to extend the scope of TCS and also apply it to the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS). That is, along with travel, educational etc. expenses, this tax will now be taxed on investments made abroad. Now TCS will be deducted on remittances of 7 lakh rupees or more.

3. Prohibition of mixing of any other edible oil in mustard oil

Food regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a directive prohibiting the mixing of any edible oil with mustard oil in the country. This ban will come into effect from October 1. In this regard, FSSAI has written to the Food Safety Commissioners of all states and union territories. In this, it has been said to change the existing license according to the new rule. At present, oil producers in India are allowed a mixture of two edible oils, provided the quantity of one is not less than 20 percent. FSSAI stated that this step has been taken under the direction of the Central Government. This will ensure that pure mustard oil and pure edible oil reaches people.

4. Customs increase, buying TV will be expensive

Buying TV from October 1 will also become expensive. In fact, the government has decided to revoke the five percent customs duty on the import of open cells used in the manufacturing of TVs. For this, the government had given a one-year exemption, which will expire on September 30. The government believes that manufacturing in India cannot continue on the basis of imports forever. TV makers say that this will increase the price of 32 inch TVs by Rs 600 and 42-inch prices by Rs 1,200 to 1,500.

5..UG/PG classes will start on October 1 on the radio

For the session 2020-21, lectures will be telecasted daily through All India Radio from October 1 to November 30 for undergraduate and postgraduate level students. In addition, audio-video lectures will be uploaded on the departmental portal.

6. Facebook may ban news content sharing

News sharing on Facebook and Instagram may stop from 1 October. The new service condition is being implemented for Facebook and Instagram from October 1. Under the new Terms of Service, Facebook may prohibit any publisher or anyone from sharing local or international news on the platform of Facebook or Instagram.

7. Maintenance of vehicle documents through e-portal, e-challan.

From October 1, the maintenance of vital documents related to vehicles including driving license and e-challan will be done through the Information Technology Portal. Apart from this, the details of disqualified or revoked driving license by the licensing authority will be entered in the portal sequentially and such records will be updated regularly. The government believes that the use of IT services and electronic monitoring will complement the traffic regulations, and drivers will not be perpetually harassed by the police for not carrying the drivers license.