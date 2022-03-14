From employment to free electricity: How Bhagwant Mann plans to change the face of Punjab

After the Aam Aadmi Party won the Punjab assembly elections 2022 with the lion’s share of seats, party leader Bhagwant Mann is all set to take the oath as the new Chief Minister of the state on March 16, in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s native village.

With a change in the government of Punjab, the people of the state remain hopeful over some of the changes that the Mann-led AAP government has promised to reflect during their five-year term in power. The election manifesto of AAP has made several promises to the people, which, if fulfilled, will reflect a real change in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party, along with CM-elect Bhagwant Mann, started their polling campaign for the Punjab elections with a clear strategy – to empower and influence the youth of the state. After the conduction of several surveys, AAP decided to design its manifesto as per the findings.

One of the key problems in Punjab was education and unemployment on the rise. Surveys found that the youth of Punjab was educated, but there was a shortage of jobs. Thus, a promise of more jobs by AAP was a major factor to sway the votes.

Further, Punjab has a steady supply of electricity in the state, but it is an expensive commodity. Following the Delhi model, Bhagwant Mann and AAP decided to offer free electricity to the residents under certain conditions.

The promise of education, employment, free electricity, healthcare, and broad agricultural reforms made AAP go a long way in Punjab. The drug menace in Punjab, which has been a persisting problem for the youth, will also be tackled by the party, according to their manifesto for the state.

AAP started its electoral campaign early in Punjab, much before the Congress or the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). With the catchy slogan of 'Ik mauka AAP nu' (Give a chance to AAP), the party started their journey to connect with the people of Punjab with door-to-door campaigning and on-ground interaction with the residents.

During the campaign phase, AAP announced that former comedian and party leader Bhagwant Mann will be the CM face for the elections, as chosen by the people of Punjab. After winning the elections in Punjab, AAP has formed a government in two major states, taking it one step closer to becoming a national party.

Bhagwant Mann is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16, dethroning current CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who was at the top post for just six months.