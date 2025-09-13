Add DNA as a Preferred Source
From Dove bar to Horlicks, Kissan jam: THESE items to get cheaper from Sept 22 as HUL announces price cut

The decision comes against the backdrop of the centre's directive that consumer good manufacturers must pass on GST cut benefits to consumers. Earlier this month, the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, decided to slash rates on multiple items.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 04:17 PM IST

From Dove bar to Horlicks, Kissan jam: THESE items to get cheaper from Sept 22 as HUL announces price cut
Representative Image (iStock)
In a massive relief to the middle class, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has reduced prices across some of its most loved products, including Horlicks, Kissan Jam, Lux soap bars, and Dove shampoo. The fresh rates will take effect from September 22, according to a newspaper advertisement, as cited by News 18. 

As per the advertisement, the company has announced that a 340-ml Dove shampoo will now be sold at Rs 435, against Rs 490 earlier. The price of a pack of four 75 gm Lifebuoy soaps has been reduced to Rs 60, compared to Rs 68 earlier. Moreover, the price of a 200-gm jar of Horlicks has been reduced to Rs 110, against Rs 130 earlier. 

A 200-gram Kissan jam jar will now cost Rs 80, down from Rs 90. In addition, the BRU coffee of 75 grams will now be sold at Rs 270, down from Rs 300. A 150-gram Closeup toothpaste tube will be available at Rs 129, against Rs 145 previously. Similarly, a bottle of 355-ml Clinic Plus shampoo will now cost Rs 340 against Rs 393 earlier. Sunshilk black shine shampoo (of 350 ml) will cost Rs 370, down from Rs 430. 

GST cut on consumer products

The decision comes against the backdrop of the centre's directive that consumer good manufacturers must pass on GST cut benefits to consumers. Earlier this month, the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, decided to slash rates on multiple items ranging from daily-use products to televisions and automobiles. Scraping the 12 percent and 28 percent slabs, the GST council approved of three simplified slabs, 5 percent, 18 percent, and 40 percent (for sin and luxury goods). 

ALSO READ | Massive relief for middle-class as GST Council approves 5%, 18% GST slabs; THESE items to get cheaper from Sept 22

 

 

