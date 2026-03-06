FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
From Delhi to West Bengal, President Draupadi Murmu announces newly appointed governors of several states; here's full list

Ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, President Droupadi Murmu has effected a major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country on Thursday.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 07:06 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

From Delhi to West Bengal, President Draupadi Murmu announces newly appointed governors of several states; here's full list
Ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, President Droupadi Murmu has effected a major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country on Thursday. From Taranjit Singh appointed as new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to R N Ravi as new Governor of West Bengal, here's full list of major government reshuffle.

New Governors appointed

  • Vinai Kumar Saxena has been transferred from his position as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, while former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.
  • Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has been appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, succeeding Dr C V Ananda Bose, who resigned earlier on Thursday.
  • Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been named Governor of Telangana, while Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has been transferred to serve as Governor of Maharashtra.
  • Senior leader Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed Governor of Nagaland.
  • Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain has been named Governor of Bihar.
  • Kavinder Gupta, the outgoing Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, has been appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh.
  • Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the additional functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

According to an official communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, these appointments will take effect from the dates on which the respective appointees assume charge of their offices.
 

(with ANI Inputs)

