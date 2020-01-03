From deep-sea exploration to hailing Chandrayaan-2 mission: Highlights of PM Modi's speech at Indian Science Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), GKVK in Bengaluru on Friday.
More than 15,000 people which includes Nobel Laureates, scientists, intellectuals, academicians, policymakers, researchers, students attended the event. This year's theme of the Indian Science Congress is “Science and Technology: Rural Development.”
This is a five-day-long event where the scientific community from different fields of expertise meet to discuss innovation and research.
Here are the highlights of what Narendra Modi said during his speech there:
- I am very happy that one of my first programmes at the start of the new year and new decade is linked to science, technology and innovation. This programme is happening in Bengaluru, a city linked with science and innovation: PM Modi.
- "When we start the year 2020 with positivity and optimism of science and technology driven development, then we take another step towards fulfilling our dream: Modi.
- "I am also happy to learn that India’s ranking has improved in innovation Index to 52. Our schemes have created more technology business incubators in the last 5 years than in the previous 50 years. I congratulate our scientists for these accomplishments": Modi on country improving in global innovation Index .
- "There is a need for revolution in technologies assisting agricultural practices. Can we find farmer-centric solutions to the problem of stalk burning for instance? Can we also redesign our brick kilns for reduced emissions and greater energy efficiency.We need to find better and faster solutions to the problem of clean drinking water supplies around the country,"": Prime Minister on scientific innovation for rural development."
- "Our successes in space exploration should now be mirrored in the new frontier of the deep sea. We need to explore, map and responsibly harness the vast oceanic resources of water, energy, food and minerals": PM on deep sea exploration.
- "Digital technology, E-commerce, internet banking, and mobile banking services are assisting the rural population significantly. Today, farmers are getting the required information about the weather and forecast at their fingertips through many e-governance initiatives": Modi
- "The last time I had come to Bengaluru was when the eyes of the nation were set on Chandrayaan-2. That time, the manner in which our nation celebrated science, our space program and the strengths of our scientists will always be a part of my memory: PM