From deep-sea exploration to hailing Chandrayaan-2 mission: Highlights of PM Modi's speech at Indian Science Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), GKVK in Bengaluru on Friday.

More than 15,000 people which includes Nobel Laureates, scientists, intellectuals, academicians, policymakers, researchers, students attended the event. This year's theme of the Indian Science Congress is “Science and Technology: Rural Development.”

This is a five-day-long event where the scientific community from different fields of expertise meet to discuss innovation and research.

Here are the highlights of what Narendra Modi said during his speech there: