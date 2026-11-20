From cigarettes and alcohol to toy aeroplanes, fish and meat, several Indian shrines follow unusual offering traditions shaped by local legends, religious beliefs and folk practices.

Many devotees place cigarettes in the cavities while making wishes and seeking blessings. For worshippers, the practice is an expression of faith. (Image credit:Twitter)

Flowers, coconuts, sweets and incense sticks are common offerings at Indian temples. But some shrines follow traditions that are very different from what devotees usually expect. One such place is the Lutru Mahadev Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, where worshippers offer lit cigarettes and beedis to Lord Shiva.

Located inside a cave on a hill near Arki, the temple is known for a naturally formed Shivling with several small cavities on its surface. Devotees place lit cigarettes in these openings, and smoke can be seen emerging from other holes in the rock.

This has led to the popular belief that Lord Shiva accepts the offering and smokes it. A scientific explanation points to the cave's natural structure and airflow, which may allow the cigarettes to continue smouldering.

For worshippers, however, the practice is an expression of faith. Many devotees place cigarettes in the cavities while making wishes and seeking blessings.

A temple believed to be over 400 years old

The Lutru Mahadev Temple is believed to have been built in 1621 by a ruler of the erstwhile Baghal princely state. According to local legend, Lord Shiva appeared in the king's dream and asked him to build a shrine on the hill.

The temple is located inside a cave measuring approximately 61 feet in length and 31 feet in width. It attracts devotees throughout the year, with particularly large gatherings during Mahashivaratri.

Local accounts also link the cigarette-offering tradition to a shepherd or ascetic who is said to have first placed a lit cigarette in one of the natural openings in the Shivling. Others followed the practice, which gradually became part of the shrine's identity.

Liquor offered at Kal Bhairav Temple in Ujjain

Another well-known example of an unusual offering can be found at the Shri Kal Bhairav Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Dedicated to Kal Bhairav, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva, the temple is known for its tradition of offering liquor to the deity.

Devotees bring bottles of alcohol, which are handed to the priest. During the ritual, the priest pours some liquor into a shallow vessel and holds it near the deity's mouth. The remaining alcohol is generally returned to the worshipper as prasad.

The tradition is linked to the belief that Kal Bhairav accepts liquor as an offering. Alcohol also has a place in certain Tantric traditions associated with Bhairava, including the Panchamakara practices, in which madya, or alcohol, is one of the five ritual elements.

Whisky and rum offered at Delhi's Kilkari Bhairon Temple

Delhi also has a shrine associated with liquor offerings. At the Kilkari Bhairon Temple near Purana Qila, devotees offer whisky, rum, vodka and other alcoholic drinks to Bhairon Baba.

The practice is linked to the belief that the deity was fond of liquor. The offering has traditionally been distributed as prasad, although the practice has also raised administrative and public safety concerns.

Liquor offered at Khabees Baba shrine in Uttar Pradesh

In Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, the Khabees Baba shrine has another unusual tradition. Devotees offer liquor in memory of a saint who, according to local belief, lived around 150 years ago.

The shrine does not have an idol or a priest. Instead, worshippers pour liquor over two slipper-shaped structures believed to represent the saint's feet. A small quantity is collected and distributed as prasad.

Local accounts say Khabees Baba used to drink in the evenings and was believed to possess healing abilities. Devotees continue to visit the shrine, particularly during Guru Purnima, to pay their respects and seek blessings.

Cigarettes and country liquor offered at Karnataka's Khapri Temple

The Khapri Temple in Kodibag, Karnataka, is known for its offerings of cigarettes, beedis and country liquor during its annual jatra. Some devotees also perform aarti using lit cigarettes.

The custom is connected to a local legend about Khapri, who is believed to have been an African healer who arrived in the region around 300 years ago.

According to folklore, he treated people with herbal medicines and helped members of the local community. After his death, he came to be worshipped as a deity, and the offerings are believed to have continued in his memory.

The annual festival draws visitors from Karnataka as well as neighbouring Goa and Maharashtra. People from different religious communities also take part in the celebrations.

Cigarette packets offered at Gujarat's Mamadev Temple

The Mamadev Temple in the Katargam area of Surat, Gujarat, is also associated with cigarette offerings. Devotees reportedly bring cigarette packets, sometimes including imported brands, in the belief that the offering can help fulfil their wishes.

Accounts associated with the temple link the practice to the belief that Mamadev was fond of smoking.

Toy aeroplanes offered at Punjab's Hawai Jahaj Gurdwara

Not all unusual offerings involve food, alcohol or tobacco. At Talhan village near Jalandhar in Punjab, the Shaheed Baba Nihal Singh Gurdwara became popular for devotees offering miniature aeroplanes.

The shrine is popularly known as the Hawai Jahaj Gurdwara. People hoping to travel abroad, obtain visas or find opportunities overseas would offer toy aircraft while praying for their wishes to come true.

The tradition reportedly began around 15 years ago. Its popularity led to shops selling miniature aeroplanes coming up outside the gurdwara.

However, in August 2023, the gurdwara management stopped accepting the toy aircraft after an advisory from the Akal Takht asked Sikh religious managements to discourage the practice.

Fish, meat and toddy offered at Kerala's Muthappan Temple

The Parassinikadavu Muthappan Temple in Kerala follows a set of offerings shaped by the region's folk traditions. Dedicated to Muthappan, the shrine is closely associated with Theyyam, a ritual performance in which an artist embodies the deity.

Unlike many temples where vegetarian food is commonly offered, Muthappan worship includes fish, meat and toddy, a traditional fermented palm drink. These offerings are connected to local beliefs about the deity and his relationship with ordinary people and their everyday lives.

The temple's list of rituals includes fish, toddy, cooked grains and other food items. These customs form an important part of the region's religious and cultural identity.

Animal sacrifice and other offerings at Kamakhya Temple

The Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, is another shrine known for religious practices that differ from those followed at many other Hindu temples. Animal sacrifice, including goats and pigeons, is associated with certain worship rituals. Fish and other offerings also feature in some practices at the temple.

The traditions reflect the shrine's distinct religious customs and its place in the region's spiritual life.