From catcalling to groping reports: How Miranda House college's Diwali fest became scarring for female students

A scene of chaos erupted when the Diwali 2022 fest of famed Miranda House college in Delhi University when students reported instances of catcalling, sexual harassment, groping and several other instances of misdemeanors by men who infiltrated the event.

Miranda House college of DU, which is an all-women college in Delhi, was shaken up after its Diwali fest turned into a nightmare for women. Students alleged that men had climbed the walls of the college and harassed students with obscene catcalls, with some students even complaining of serious sexual harassment.

What happened in Miranda House college?

One of the most famed colleges in the prestigious Delhi University, Miranda House’s in-house Diwali fest turned into a ground of catcalling just a few hours into the event. Students were thronging the entry gates after the event began, and the college administration realized that they couldn’t contain more people inside the college fest.

According to student accounts, several male attendees of the event were left angered after they didn’t get entry, and started to infiltrate the event by climbing the walls of Miranda House college. Videos of men climbing the walls and misbehaving with students also surfaced on social media.

Men climbing over the walls to get into Miranda House during an open fest. What followed was horrible. Cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more. Men entering safe spaces to harass gender minorities is nothing new, but they out do themselves every time. pic.twitter.com/UkMAuJZKVU October 15, 2022

Students posting videos on social media claimed that men were climbing the walls of Miranda House and catcalling female students. Students also alleged that they were being groped by the male infiltrators and sexist sloganeering was heard.

Miranda House Women Development Cell said in a statement, “Many attendees of the fest, primarily men, went entirely out of control at this move and reacted aggressively when the administration prevented them from being on campus. They entered restricted premises like classrooms, ignored the requests of professors and staff, responded rudely to appeals to behave, and invaded the students' personal space.”

Though no police complaint has been filed against the perpetrators yet, the authorities said the programme was conducted peacefully with no incidents reported yet. The reports by students have a complete U-turn on the police statement, but further investigations are pending in the matter.

