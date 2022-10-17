Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

From catcalling to groping reports: How Miranda House college's Diwali fest became scarring for female students

Students alleged that they were sexually harassed and catcalled during a Diwali fest inside the Miranda House college of Delhi University.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

From catcalling to groping reports: How Miranda House college's Diwali fest became scarring for female students
Miranda House college (File photo)

A scene of chaos erupted when the Diwali 2022 fest of famed Miranda House college in Delhi University when students reported instances of catcalling, sexual harassment, groping and several other instances of misdemeanors by men who infiltrated the event.

Miranda House college of DU, which is an all-women college in Delhi, was shaken up after its Diwali fest turned into a nightmare for women. Students alleged that men had climbed the walls of the college and harassed students with obscene catcalls, with some students even complaining of serious sexual harassment.

What happened in Miranda House college?

One of the most famed colleges in the prestigious Delhi University, Miranda House’s in-house Diwali fest turned into a ground of catcalling just a few hours into the event. Students were thronging the entry gates after the event began, and the college administration realized that they couldn’t contain more people inside the college fest.

According to student accounts, several male attendees of the event were left angered after they didn’t get entry, and started to infiltrate the event by climbing the walls of Miranda House college. Videos of men climbing the walls and misbehaving with students also surfaced on social media.

 

 

Students posting videos on social media claimed that men were climbing the walls of Miranda House and catcalling female students. Students also alleged that they were being groped by the male infiltrators and sexist sloganeering was heard.

Miranda House Women Development Cell said in a statement, “Many attendees of the fest, primarily men, went entirely out of control at this move and reacted aggressively when the administration prevented them from being on campus. They entered restricted premises like classrooms, ignored the requests of professors and staff, responded rudely to appeals to behave, and invaded the students' personal space.”

Though no police complaint has been filed against the perpetrators yet, the authorities said the programme was conducted peacefully with no incidents reported yet. The reports by students have a complete U-turn on the police statement, but further investigations are pending in the matter.

READ | ‘Winds favoring AAP, people of Gujarat have decided to oust BJP’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Sussane Khan, others attend Bunty Sajdeh's birthday bash
In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in blue sweatshirt
Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26, all you need to know
These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with anxiety and fatigue
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Marathi singer makes a rap song on Suryakumar Yadav, star Indian batsman reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.