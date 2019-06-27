'From cars to bullet trains': In address to Indian community, PM Modi lauds Japan's role in India's progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first day of Japan visit met the Indian community in Kobe and talked about growing ties between the two countries and how India is growing leaps and bounds.

Speaking on India-Japan ties, Modi said, "Two decades ago, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his Japanese counterpart Yoshiro Mori gave a global outlook to the ties."

He said India and Japan have taken the ties "outside the formalities of capitals and diplomacy" to the people.

Modi has travelled with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Tokyo, Osaka, Yamanashi, Kyoto and Kobe and was in the country last year for the India Japan summit. PM Modi was invited by PM Abe at his personal home in Yamanashi. This is PM Modi's first visit to Japan during his second term as the Prime Minister.

Speaking to the Indian community in Kobe, he said, "Japan has played an important role in India's economic progress" adding that the ties between the two countries have come from cars to bullet trains.

"India and Japan both once were working to develop a car and today they are teaming up to develop bullet train," he said.

Japan's role in developing the Maruti car is well known and Tokyo's contribution to India goes back to 1958 when it gave its first yen loan to India.

The Prime Minister also spoke on India's space mission. "India is going to launch moon mission Chanadrayaan 2 and is working on manned mission to space Gaganyaan by 2022. India is also working towards an Indian space station," Modi said.

This is Modi's second Indian community event during his foreign visits after he took oath for the second time last month. He spoke to the Indian community in Sri Lanka as well in early June during his visit to the country.