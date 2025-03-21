Gayatri Rao, a mechanical engineer, took a career break in 2016 and later transitioned into data science through self-learning and structured upskilling with Great Learning’s AI & ML program. Overcoming initial challenges, she gained confidence through mentorship &hands-on training.

Gayatri Rao, a mechanical engineer with 10 years of experience, had to take a career break in 2016 to raise her twins. Returning to the workforce after years away was daunting, especially in a rapidly evolving job market due to COVID-19.

She wanted a career that aligned with her interests while offering flexibility, and during the lockdown, she saw an opportunity in remote work. She began learning Python through online resources, taking her first steps into programming.

Her initial knowledge led her to a real-world challenge, analyzing lung oscillometry data for a Ph.D. student. Without any formal training in regression analysis or machine learning, she struggled to find the right approach. Endless internet searches & hours of trial & error eventually helped her solve the problem. This experience sparked a deep interest in data science, & she realized that structured learning was the next logical step.

Having heard positive reviews about Great Learning from her family, she decided to upskill through the PG Program in AI & Machine Learning offered by Texas McCombs in partnership with Great Learning. Initially, she was unsure about an online learning experience, but the mentored sessions exceeded her expectations.

Industry professionals offered hands-on training, responded to every single question, & provided real-world feedback. Their presence as well as guidance played a very important part in her learning process.

The interactive sessions, group discussions, and practical projects helped her build confidence in data science. What once seemed overwhelming became manageable with structured guidance. The transition from mechanical engineering to AI and ML was challenging, but the right mentorship made all the difference.

Looking back, Gayatri believes persistence & daily discipline are key to upskilling. Learning something new is tough, but taking small, consistent steps leads to long-term success. Now, with a solid foundation in data science, she is ready to restart her career with confidence.

