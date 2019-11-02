From carbon monoxide to Ozone: What kind of gases Delhiites inhale?

As people continue to suffer from rising air pollution, Delhi's atmosphere is filling up with toxic gases in disproportionate amounts which are likely to pose health complications.

The citizens of Delhi are breathing in noxious gases like Ozone, Carbon Monoxide, Sulfur Dioxide, Nitrogen Oxide, and PM2 dust particles.

Here are the health complications which can manifest in your system on account of breathing these gases:

Ozone - Cancer

Carbon Monoxide - discontinues oxygen supply

Sulfur Dioxide - damages the lungs

Nitrogen Oxide - Shortness of breath

PM 2.5 dust particles - Asthma, heart attack, Bronchitis

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category in Delhi on Saturday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 500 under 'severe' category in Lodhi Road area.

Yesterday, Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority declared a public health emergency in Delhi due to rising air pollution levels.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index in Noida was also recorded at 451 in 'severe' category.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi has become a gas chamber as he was distributing anti-pollution masks to school students. Later in the day, the Kejriwal government declared that all schools in Delhi will remain closed till November 5 as the pollution level continues to rise.

The N95 mask, distributed by the Delhi government to the school students covers the nose & mouth and filters up to 95% of the pollutants. The government had also asked schools not to venture outdoor activities.

One of the main reasons for the sudden rise in Delhi pollution is stubble burning in nearby states.