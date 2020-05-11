From 'bring your own linen' to social distancing norms, Railways to start passenger train services with these SOPs

The Indian Railways will begin gradual resuming of passenger train services from Tuesday, May 12 with 15 pairs of Rajdhani-style trains from New Delhi Railway Station.

The online booking for special trains began on Monday for 30 trains which will be operated in the first phase. These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

However, strict social distancing guidelines will be in place for those who wish to take these special trains. Here are some rules you must keep in mind if you are planning a journey on one of these trains:

Tickets:

Tickets will be booked only online on IRCTC as no booking is being made on counters. The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum of 7 days and only confirmed tickets will be booked.

IRCTC Agents and Railway Agents will not be permitted to book tickets. Booking of RAC and waiting list ticket will not be permitted. Currant booking, tatkal and premium tatkal booking will not be permitted.

Cancellation charge shall be 50% of fare permitted up to 24 hrs before the scheduled departure of a train.

Train ticket your emergency pass:

As per MHA guideline copy of online railway ticket will act as your emergency pass, if you are travelling in your cab no pass is needed even for the driver who is going to drop the passenger. But they have to follow states guideline like not more than 2 passengers in a cab etc. The MHA is not clear about those who have tickets but need public transport to travel to the railway station. Respective states may take a call regarding transport to and from the railway station.

"The movement of the passenger(s), as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the railway station, shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket," the MHA said in its SOP sent to states.

Entry

Only those having confirmed tickets will be allowed entry. All passengers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the train. All passengers will be provided with hand sanitizer at entry and exit points at station and in coaches. All passengers have to wear face covers or masks at entry and during travel.

At New Delhi Railway station, for boarding these special trains will be permitted only from Paharganj Side. Entry for passengers will not be permitted from Ajmeri Gate side.

Linen and blanket

No blanket and linen will be provided in the train and passengers are supposed to bring their own linen and blankets for the journey. During boarding and travel, all passengers will have to observe social distancing.

Catering:

Catering charges are not included in the fare and provisions for prepaid meal booking, e-catering is disabled. However, IRCTC will provide limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis.

Destination:

Health advisories and guidelines will be circulated by Ministry oif Railways through Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign for their staff and passengers. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination State/ UT.