Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shocking: Joe Biden supporting Donald Trump in US Elections, know story behind viral photo

From Brazil to India: Embraer's C-390 aims for MTA success

Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme extended for senior citizens aged 70 and above; here's how can apply online

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Meet woman who announced divorce on Instagram, turned heartbreak into business, her famous father is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shocking: Joe Biden supporting Donald Trump in US Elections, know story behind viral photo

Shocking: Joe Biden supporting Donald Trump in US Elections, know story behind viral photo

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

From Brazil to India: Embraer's C-390 aims for MTA success

From Brazil to India: Embraer's C-390 aims for MTA success

8 animals that are masters of camouflage 

8 animals that are masters of camouflage 

Seven richest politicians in India 

Seven richest politicians in India 

8 popular foods that didn't originate in India

8 popular foods that didn't originate in India

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced overnight from this 1974 film, removed despite shooting for a month with Rekha, then..

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced overnight from this 1974 film, removed despite shooting for a month with Rekha, then..

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

HomeIndia

India

From Brazil to India: Embraer's C-390 aims for MTA success

This announcement follows a visit by senior Embraer executives to India, where they assessed opportunities to expand the company's supply chain in the country.

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 03:00 PM IST

From Brazil to India: Embraer's C-390 aims for MTA success
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Embraer is exploring partnerships with potential suppliers in India for a broad collaboration across its various business areas, including defense and commercial aviation.

This announcement follows a visit by senior Embraer executives to India, where they assessed opportunities to expand the company's supply chain in the country.

The Brazilian aircraft manufacturer highlighted potential opportunities in areas like aerostructures, machining, composites, and software development.

Roberto Chaves, Embraer's executive vice president of global procurement and supply chain, stated that India has a strong aviation and defense industry, making it a viable option for Indian manufacturers and systems developers to become important suppliers for Embraer.

India has 44 Embraer aircraft in service, spread across commercial, defense, and business aviation. Among the operators is Star Air, a regional airline that uses ERJ-145s and E175s. The Indian Air Force also flies ERJ-145-based early warning aircraft, called ‘Netra’ in the country.

Embraer highlights India's ongoing Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) acquisition as a significant future opportunity and promotes its C-390 tactical transport as a strong contender for the program.

In February, Embraer teamed up with Mahindra Defence Systems to present the C-390 for consideration.

According to the company, India is seen as an important partner in the region, and if the C-390 is chosen, Embraer and Mahindra plan to establish a robust local supply chain. This could potentially include setting up an assembly line for the C-390 in India, as noted by Flight Global.

This statement follows Lockheed Martin's recent move to strengthen its partnership with India's Tata Advanced Systems. They plan to set up a local Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India for the C-130J tactical transport, which Lockheed is proposing for the MTA program.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)
 
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Arjun Kapoor helps grieving Malaika Arora reach her car as she leaves parents’ home; Kareena, Karisma console her

Watch: Arjun Kapoor helps grieving Malaika Arora reach her car as she leaves parents’ home; Kareena, Karisma console her

Elon Musk takes billionaires to space: SpaceX launches mission for first-ever...

Elon Musk takes billionaires to space: SpaceX launches mission for first-ever...

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

This child actor worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Dharmendra, life ended tragically, was murdered at 18 due to..

Communal clash in Karnataka's Mandya after stone pelting on Ganpati procession, curfew imposed

Communal clash in Karnataka's Mandya after stone pelting on Ganpati procession, curfew imposed

Auto giant gifts Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker this car, it costs Rs...

Auto giant gifts Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker this car, it costs Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sara Ali Khan shines in lehenga made with 60-year-old brocade sarees at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

IAS officers' salary: Know about perks and allowances of civil servants

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement