From blankets, towels to pillow covers, AC-coach passengers steal 1.27 crore linen items from Indian Railways, plans to counter menace on cards

Passenger theft has cost Indian Railways Rs 104.51 crore, with 1.27 crore linen items stolen from AC coaches since 2022. Face towels were the top item taken.

Indian Railways has lost over 1.27 crore linen items from AC coaches between January 2022 and May 2026. In just four years, contractors have lost almost Rs 104.51 crore due to thefts, primarily by passengers. According to a report by The Indian Express, thefts increased by 56% between 2022 and 2025.

Face towels top the stolen list

Small and easy to pocket, face towels led the tally with 46.54 lakh pieces stolen. 12.95 lakh blankets, 23.59 lakh pillowcases and 41.13 lakh bed linens are additional products. Because pillows are heavy and difficult to move, they were the least stolen item, with 2.76 lakh. In AC coaches, Railways offers a standard bedroll that includes two sheets, a pillow, a pillow cover and a face towel. Approximately one passenger out of every 1,000 leaves with at least one item.

Where did the most thefts happen?

With 25.76 lakh reported stolen, the Bikaner division reported the biggest losses. Ranchi came in second with 9.31 lakh. Delhi (8.21 lakh), Mumbai (8.17 lakh), Jodhpur (8.09 lakh) and Ahmedabad (6.94 lakh) are the other worst-hit divisions.

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Railways calls it a 'serious concern'

The theft is a 'serious concern,' according to a railway official, who also said that action is being taken to stop it and prosecute those responsible. The organisation in charge of distribution is in charge of accounting for linen. The contractor bears the financial burden in the event of a shortage. 'More linen sets are needed to cover the shortfall due to linen theft,' the official told The Indian Express. Officials claim that the figures show passenger behaviour and attitudes regarding shared resources, in addition to the money. Even while the losses seem insignificant in comparison to the scope of regular railroad operations, the steady increase indicates a problem that is difficult to overlook.