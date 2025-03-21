Investigations into the murder of a former Merchant Navy Officer in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut by his wife and her lover have taken a fresh turn with a series of shocking revelations.

Investigations into the murder of a former Merchant Navy Officer in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut by his wife and her lover have taken a fresh turn with a series of shocking revelations. The woman's purported Bollywood aspirations, claims of black magic and hefty financial transactions have added a new twist to the ongoing probe.

On March 3, Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy Officer, was murdered by his wife Muskaan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla. His body was chopped into pieces and later hidden in a cement drum by the duo.

Meanwhile, the accused were arrested and are currently being probed by the police.

As per a report by India Today, citing the police, Sahil was a drug addict and practiced black magic. Presence of eerie images, sketches of dragons and other bizarre symbols indicate that the accused performed black magic.

The police also suspect that Sahil Shukla took the deceased's severed head and performed black magic before returning it to Muskaan, suggests the report.

Sahil Shukla's belief in black magic and supernatural powers was further exploited by Muskaan, who disguised as his deceased mother and created a fake account on Snapchat to manipulate him into killing her husband.

Muskaan's Bollywood dreams

As per the India Today report, Saurabh's brother, Bablu, has claimed that Muskaan had run away from home several times in pursuit of becoming a Bollywood actor and this had led to arguments between the couple.

Bablu has also alleged that Muskaan used Saurabh's money to purchase a property and an iPhone. However, she has claimed that it was her father who was bearing her household expenses due to which she had frequent arguments with deceased Saurabh.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited.