From Bhangarh Fort to Shimla's Tunnel No. 33: 8 most haunted places in North India

If mysterious and spooky stories intrigue you, here we have a list of eight most haunted places in northern India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

Haunted tales have always caught people's imagination, simply because of the fear of the unknown associated with them. If mysterious and spooky stories intrigue you, here we have a list of eight most haunted places in northern India.

Bhangarh Fort in Rajasthan: Often regarded as one of the most haunted places in India, Bhangarh Fort is known for its spooky atmosphere and legends of a curse that befell the area. So much so that no one is allowed to visit the fort after sunset.

Karkardooma Court in Delhi: The court complex which is bustling with activity in the morning, takes a rather eerie turn in the evening. CCTV cameras installed in the office showed video footage of a white figure emerging from the walls, computers switching on on their own and drawers opening up.

Tunnel No. 33 in Shimla: This railway tunnel is believed to be haunted by the ghost of Colonel Barog, a British railway engineer who was associated with its construction.

Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi: This ancient fortress is believed to be haunted by the spirit of Feroz Shah Tughlaq and is often frequented by locals to offer prayers and seek his blessings.

Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal in Delhi: Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal is at Jhandewalan and it is said that screams of women and children as if they were getting beaten up can be heard at this spot. One story says that inside the mahal lives a queen who had died 600 years ago, and that her ghost is seen here at night. Another says a person named Boo Ali Bakhtiyari ruled here, and the place was named after him and later people modified the name to Bhooli Bhatyari.

Agrasen Ki Baoli in Delhi: This stepwell is not only a historical site but is also believed to be haunted due to its underground chambers, which create a spooky atmosphere.

GP Block in Meerut: GP Block is haunted by evil spirits and a woman sitting on the roof of the building has been sighted. The sight of women wearing red garments showing up in their ghostly form in and around the abandoned building. The block is owned by the Indian defence forces.

Charleville Mansion in Shimla: The mansion is associated with the ghost of a British officer's daughter and is said to be haunted by her spirit.

