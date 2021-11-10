From beggar to Padma Shri, meet transgender folk dancer from Karnataka Manjamma Jogathi

Karnataka's transgender dancer Manjamma Jogathi overcame poverty and rose up to achieve greatness in her field with an accomplished career.

Karnataka's transgender dancer Manjamma Jogathi received nationwide acclaim for her achievements and was awarded the Padma Shri for her contribution to folk dance by President Ram Nath Kovind on November 8, 2021.

Jogathi attended the award ceremony in a beaming traditional saree and wowed the nation with her unique way of receiving the award. When she was presented with the Padma Shri award, Manjumma made a dance gesture with the ‘pallu’ of her saree, blessing the president with good luck.

Her vibrant and upbeat personality, along with the grace of her dance moves, springs from a long journey of hardships and fraught. The social stigma attached to being a transgender woman, along with an impoverished background created a hard life for her.

Manjamma was born as Manjunatha Shetty in Karnataka's Ballari district, where she could only complete her studies till Class 10. Manjamma started identifying as a woman at the age of 15 when she finally embraced her true identity.

#WATCH | Transgender folk dancer of Jogamma heritage and the first transwoman President of Karnataka Janapada Academy, Matha B Manjamma Jogati receives the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/SNzp9aFkre — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

Manjamma’s parents made her perform a ritual called Jogappa, in which the devotees are believed to be married to a god or goddess. After this ritual, Manjunatha Shetty became Manjamma Jogathi, and she was not allowed to enter her own house as her true self.

Jogathi finally took to the streets to beg for a living, draping a saree and keeping her head up. A major dark phase of her life arrived when she was met with sexual abuse, after which she was in deep mental trauma and contemplated taking her own life.

Manjamma further explored her love for folk dance, when a father and son duo taught her some dance, igniting a new passion in her. She further learned a dance form called Jogathi Nrithyaa, and popularized the dance form across the state of Karnataka.

Manjamma Jogathi also became the first transgender president of Karnataka Jaanapada Academy, which is a state government body for performing arts. Jogathi was honoured with the Padma Shri award, which is the fourth highest civilian honour in India.