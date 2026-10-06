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From barley soup to Gobhi Mussalam to paneer rice: After BRICS dinner, lunch offered to Swiss president hits headline

PM Modi hosted Swiss President Guy Parmelin for lunch at Hyderabad House on Oct 5 with an Indian-Swiss fusion vegetarian menu.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 01:08 PM IST

From barley soup to Gobhi Mussalam to paneer rice: After BRICS dinner, lunch offered to Swiss president hits headline
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On October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Swiss President Guy Parmelin for lunch at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Following bilateral talks in which both parties inked agreements on transportation technology, mobility and infrastructure, the lunch featured a buffet that combined Indian and Swiss flavours.

A mix of Indian and Swiss dishes

Ambila Gerstensuppe, an Odisha-inspired Swiss pearl barley soup with tamarind and jaggery, was served first. The next dish was Farrukhabadi Alukam Raclette, which had chaat masala, hari dhaniya chutney, Swiss raclette cheese, and fire-roasted potatoes. The main dish comprised Dharti Ke Phool, cooked with mushrooms in onion gravy, and Gobhi Mussalam, with entire roasted cauliflower in cashew-tomato gravy with Mughlai spices.

Other dishes included Paneer Sawchiar with Mizo-spiced basmati rice, spinach and paneer, Tikhat Dal with yellow lentils tempered with cumin and mustard seeds, and Besani Lauki Lachha made from bottle gourd peel with chickpea flour. There were also Indian breads available.

Also read: How did Harmanpreet Kaur reshape Indian women's cricket during 10 years of her captaincy?

Dessert with a fusion touch

Lapsi Nusstorte Pie is a dessert that combines ghee, cardamom, walnuts, Indian cracked wheat halwa, and Swiss nusstorte. Organic black tea, spices and caramelised ice cream were used to make Masala Chai Ice Cream. The lunch was finished with fresh fruit, Mysore Nuggets Coffee, Nagori Chai and Sea Buckthorn Tea.

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