From Badrinath Temple to Meenakshi Temple: 6 temples in India believed to be protected by divine energy

India is home to many sacred shrines, but some temples like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Jagannath, and Vaishno Devi are believed to be protected by the gods themselves. From Tirupati Balaji to Meenakshi Temple, these divine places reflect faith, myths, and spiritual guardianship.

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 03:38 PM IST

From Badrinath Temple to Meenakshi Temple: 6 temples in India believed to be protected by divine energy
India is a land of countless temples, each with its own fascinating legends, traditions, and mysteries. Among them, some sacred shrines are believed to be directly protected by the gods themselves. For devotees, these temples are not just places of worship but also spaces of divine guardianship, where unseen powers are said to safeguard the sanctity of the site.

Badrinath Temple, Uttarakhand

Untitled-design-2025-09-01-T150902-707

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Badrinath Temple is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. Legends say that Lord Vishnu himself ensures the temple’s sanctity, protecting it from harm, especially since it is located in a high-risk Himalayan region prone to avalanches and earthquakes.

Jagannath Temple, Puri

Untitled-design-2025-09-01-T151041-364

The iconic Jagannath Temple in Odisha is surrounded by mysteries, including the belief that Lord Jagannath himself guards the temple premises. Devotees believe no natural calamity can harm the sanctity of this shrine.

Kedarnath Temple, Uttarakhand

Untitled-design-2025-09-01-T151202-920

Situated in the Himalayas, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Despite floods and disasters, the temple has stood strong for centuries. Many believe that Lord Shiva’s divine power protects the temple from destruction.

Vaishno Devi Temple, Jammu & Kashmir

Untitled-design-2025-09-01-T151406-675

One of the most visited shrines in India, the Vaishno Devi temple is said to be guarded by the goddess herself. Pilgrims often share experiences of feeling protected during their journey through the treacherous mountain paths.

Meenakshi Temple, Madurai

Untitled-design-2025-09-01-T151529-223

The grand Meenakshi Amman Temple is believed to be under the constant protection of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareshwar. According to myth, divine forces safeguard their sacred energy and the millions of devotees who visit.

Tirupati Balaji Temple, Andhra Pradesh

Untitled-design-2025-09-01-T151756-557

One of the richest temples in the world, Tirupati Balaji, is believed to be protected by Lord Venkateswara himself. Many devotees believe divine intervention preserves the temple’s prosperity and legacy.

These temples reflect India’s deep spiritual roots, where faith and mythology intertwine. For devotees, the belief that gods themselves guard these shrines only deepens the sense of reverence and devotion.

ALSO READ: Can women visit temples on periods? Premanand Maharaj gives clear answer from Hindu scriptures, says 'you should not...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
