India

From 'Aurangabad' to 'Sambhaji Nagar': Unknown miscreants erase and rename railway station board

"We will give strict punishment to the miscreants. They will be arrested soon," Police Inspector Rameswaram Rodge told media persons.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 01, 2019, 03:31 PM IST

Unidentified miscreants erased the name of the city "Aurangabad" from a board at the railway station and re-wrote it as "Sambhajinagar" on Sunday.

 

 

In a picture, which was widely circulated on the social media platforms, three unidentified men are seen removing the name from the board at the Aurangabad railway station. In another photo, one miscreant, in a saffron scarf, can be seen posing with the board.

