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From Assembly march to police action: Jharkhand student protests turn tense in Ranchi

The student protest in Ranchi intensified on Monday as JPSC and JSSC aspirants marched towards the Vidhan Sabha, leading to clashes with police. Take a look at key developments from the protest below.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 06:23 PM IST

From Assembly march to police action: Jharkhand student protests turn tense in Ranchi
Protesting students marched toward the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday. (Screengrab from IANS video)
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The student protest in Jharkhand's capital city, Ranchi, intensified on Monday, August 10, after JPSC and JSSC aspirants marched towards the Vidhan Sabha, seeking fulfilment of their demands. The march towards the Jharkhand Assembly led to a confrontation between protesters and police, following which the security personnel resorted to a lathi charge to control the crowd. Police also used water cannons against the protesters.

Vidhan Sabha Gherao

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium for the past nine days, joined the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march and said that the state government 'will have to listen to the students' demands'.

He also carried former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren's portrait during the march and said, ''Despite being on hunger strike, the barbed wires will not be able to stop us. I came here in an ambulance. The government will have to listen to us.''

Meanwhile, the protesters formed a human chain and marched toward the Vidhan Sabha. One of the protesters said, ''We are not going to stop today. Our first demand is to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam; secondly, a CBI probe.''

Lathi charge by police

The Jharkhand Police resorted to a lathi charge and used tear gas to control the crowd during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. One of the protesters injured during the lathi charge said, " Hemant Soren ji, you should not have done this. We were protesting peacefully. We did not even hurl any abuses. Suddenly, the police launched a lathi charge. This is not good.'' Police also used water cannons against the protesters; however, some demonstrators were spotted dancing in the water.

Opposition leaders detained

The Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, among several other BJP leaders were detained by the state police amid protests outside the CM's residence. Marandi said, ''Students are continuing their protest, but the government is distracting people. JPSC-JSSC-CGL, all of these should be investigated by the CBI.''

Key demands of students still waiting for Jharkhand govt's nod

In their demands, the protesting students sought strict action from the Jharkhand government against alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC exams.

The key demands include a CBI probe and cancellation and re-conduct of exams where serious irregularities are found.

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