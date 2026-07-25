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From Arvind Kejriwal to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Here's how opposition leaders reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

After the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was announced, several leaders of the opposition came forward and congratulated the youth of the country for their historic triumph over the central government.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 05:25 PM IST

From Arvind Kejriwal to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Here's how opposition leaders reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Opposition leaders congratulated the youth after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister. (AI-Generated)
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Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from the Union Education Ministry emerged as a historic triumph for the youth of the country. Several opposition leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, among others, who recently joined the movement, congratulated the youth on their victory and the minister's resignation over the NEET paper leak row. This all started last month after Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) started a protest at the Jantar Mantar, demanding reform in the examination system along with the resignation of Pradhan. Later, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the protest and began an indefinite hunger strike.

The protest shifted gears nearly 10 days ago, when several Instagram influencers extended their support on the platform, leading to a massive movement. Things escalated on July 20 when the protesters marched towards Parliament, which turned violent and left several security personnel and demonstrators injured.

Earlier today, just hours before the third round of talks between the Centre and the CJP, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post and shared the news on his social media handles. Now, several leaders from opposition parties have come forward to congratulate the young protesters for standing tall against the system and fighting for their demand democratically.

Priyanka Gandhi: 'People have started claiming the country back'

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed Pradhan's resignation, stating that the people have begun to 'claim their country back'. ''I', happy for many reasons. But the main reason is that today, July 25, 2026, is the day when the people of our country have started claiming our country back from those who tried to destroy the constitution and suppress the voice of our people. This is a victory for the youth of India. I'm proud of each one who stood there. They have done it in the way Mahatma Gandhi taught us,'' she said.

''This is a lesson to every ruler of the country, you have to listen to the will of the people. The will of the people is paramount, nothing is above it. No single leader, no dictator, no force can stop the will of the Indian people,'' she added.

Sharad Pawar calls it a triumph of democracy

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (SCP) leader Sharad Pawar said, ''The struggle and determination shown by the youth over 28 consecutive days at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in the NEET paper leak case is truly commendable. In response to the insistent demand of the protesters, the Union Education Minister has finally resigned today. This fight, which stood firmly against oppression without fear and forced the government to accept moral responsibility against injustice, is a symbol of the power of democracy. This is a major victory for the unity of the youth power in the country.''

''Also, heartfelt thanks to all the MPs of the opposition parties for the way in which the leading leaders of the opposition parties provided moral and parliamentary support to the youth of the country. I certainly feel compelled to state that the democracy in the country has triumphed, and the credit for that undoubtedly goes to the young generation of the country,'' he added.

Kharge says 'Students' Echo' defeated government's arrogance

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to his X handle and wrote, ''India's ‘Students' Echo’ has finally reached the threshold of the arrogant power. This is the victory of our millions of youth who raised their voices on the streets across the country to fix the education system. This is the victory of truth and the defeat of Mr. Modi's stubbornness. This is the victory of all those families who lost their blood, their children, because this government is corrupt. This is the victory of the united opposition, who raised their voices from Parliament to the streets in the interest of the students. Now it is Mr. Modi's turn to apologize to our young generation and to take strict action against those who unleashed lathis, batons, and pellet guns on them.''

Kejriwal congratulates Gen Z, calls it a huge victory for democracy

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal shared a video message wherein he said, ''Hello everyone. Many, many congratulations to all of you. Heartiest congratulations to the youth and Gen Z of our country. It is a matter of great joy that your struggle bore fruit, and ultimately Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign. This is a huge victory for democracy. In our country, people were losing faith in democracy. People had started feeling that governments don't listen, that the public has to keep crying and begging before governments, pleading for everything while governments never listen.''

Before political leaders, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the CJP protests and started an indefinite hunger strike and finally broke it on the 26th day after round of talks with the Centre. 

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