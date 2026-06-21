FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Toxic and Mirzapur The Movie: Here's why these two films, within 10 days, are expected to change pre-Diwali silent phase forever

Toxic, Mirzapur: Here's why these 2 films expected to change pre-Diwali phase

100 goals in 33 games: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 is the most exciting in 68 years

100 goals in 33 games: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 is the most exciting in 68 years

From ancient India to the United Nations: The story behind Yoga Day

From ancient India to the United Nations: The story behind Yoga Day

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

From ancient India to the United Nations: The story behind Yoga Day

Let us take a look at how a proposal made by India at the United Nations transformed yoga from an ancient practice into a global phenomenon

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 05:57 PM IST

From ancient India to the United Nations: The story behind Yoga Day
How India's yoga vision transformed an ancient practice into a global movement. (Pic Credits: Instagram/narendramodi)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Narendra Modi, after taking the oath as India's Prime Minister in May 2014 for the first time, made a proposal during his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, where he spoke about Yoga and described it as an ancient Indian practice that promotes harmony between mind and body, humans and nature. He even urged the world to consider an International Day of Yoga, and what happened next was something which no Indian had ever imagined.

Within weeks of India's proposal, diplomatic support began pouring in from across continents, and in December of that year, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

The resolution got the support of 177 member nations as co-sponsors, which is one of the highest backing ever recorded for a UN resolution.

Why was only June 21 selected for the Yoga Day?

The real reason behind the date of June 21 is the Summer Solstice, which is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Not only this, ancient Indian traditions associate this period with the origin of yoga's teachings.

PM Modi also highlighted the date's importance during his UN proposal in 2014, and the first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

Chat GPT Image Jun 21 2026 05 56 41 PM

How world celebrate Yoga Day?

On June 21 every year, mass yoga events are held across the world, and many popular celebrities and personalities take part. In India, schools, government offices, embassies, military forces, and health organisations participate in and join the annual celebration every June 21.

The day India convinced the world

After PM Modi proposed the resolution in the United Nations on September 27, 2014, India got the support of 177 nations within 75 days of its proposal, making it one of the most widely backed resolutions in the organisation's history.

Interestingly, India transformed an ancient practice into a global observance in just 90 days, marking it a major diplomatic triumph for the South Asian nation.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tamil Nadu: 7 killed, dozens hospitalised after ammonia gas leak at seafood unit in Tiruvallur
Tamil Nadu: 7 killed, dozens hospitalised after gas leak at seafood unit
Toxic and Mirzapur The Movie: Here's why these two films, within 10 days, are expected to change pre-Diwali silent phase forever
Toxic, Mirzapur: Here's why these 2 films expected to change pre-Diwali phase
100 goals in 33 games: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 is the most exciting in 68 years
100 goals in 33 games: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 is the most exciting in 68 years
Sanjay Dutt shares throwback photo with dad Sunil Dutt on Father's Day: 'You will always be my strength'
Sanjay Dutt shares throwback photo with dad Sunil Dutt on Father's Day
From ancient India to the United Nations: The story behind Yoga Day
From ancient India to the United Nations: The story behind Yoga Day
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement