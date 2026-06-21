From ancient India to the United Nations: The story behind Yoga Day

Let us take a look at how a proposal made by India at the United Nations transformed yoga from an ancient practice into a global phenomenon

Narendra Modi, after taking the oath as India's Prime Minister in May 2014 for the first time, made a proposal during his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, where he spoke about Yoga and described it as an ancient Indian practice that promotes harmony between mind and body, humans and nature. He even urged the world to consider an International Day of Yoga, and what happened next was something which no Indian had ever imagined.

Within weeks of India's proposal, diplomatic support began pouring in from across continents, and in December of that year, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

The resolution got the support of 177 member nations as co-sponsors, which is one of the highest backing ever recorded for a UN resolution.

Why was only June 21 selected for the Yoga Day?

The real reason behind the date of June 21 is the Summer Solstice, which is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Not only this, ancient Indian traditions associate this period with the origin of yoga's teachings.

PM Modi also highlighted the date's importance during his UN proposal in 2014, and the first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

How world celebrate Yoga Day?

On June 21 every year, mass yoga events are held across the world, and many popular celebrities and personalities take part. In India, schools, government offices, embassies, military forces, and health organisations participate in and join the annual celebration every June 21.

The day India convinced the world

After PM Modi proposed the resolution in the United Nations on September 27, 2014, India got the support of 177 nations within 75 days of its proposal, making it one of the most widely backed resolutions in the organisation's history.

Interestingly, India transformed an ancient practice into a global observance in just 90 days, marking it a major diplomatic triumph for the South Asian nation.