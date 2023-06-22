From Anand Vihar to Patna and Lohta to Mata Vaishno Devi, Indian Railways introduces summer special trains

Indian Railways: To accommodate the increasing number of passengers during the summer season, Indian Railways has announced the operation of special trains. A total of 32 trips are scheduled from Anand Vihar Terminal to Patna, providing convenient travel options for commuters. Additionally, two extra trains will run between Lohta and Mata Vaishno Devi Katra twice, further expanding the transportation services.

The first special train, numbered 02464, will operate between Anand Vihar Terminal and Patna, departing at 11:55 pm on June 22 and June 29, 2023. The return journey, train 02463, will run on June 23 and June 30, ensuring a comprehensive travel schedule.

Another train, with the number 04086/04085, will embark on the Anand Vihar Terminal to Patna route and back, totaling 18 trips. Departing from Anand Vihar Terminal at 01:40 pm from June 22 to June 30, the train will arrive in Patna at 07:25 am the following day. On the return journey, train 04085 will leave Patna at 9:45 am from June 23 to July 1, reaching its destination at 1:50 pm the next day.

Furthermore, four trips of train number 02456/02455, a reserved superfast summer special train, will be made between Anand Vihar Terminal and Patna. Departing from Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:00 pm on June 24 and July 1, train 02456 will reach Patna at 4:00 pm the following day. The return journey, train 02455, will depart from Patna at 5:45 pm on June 25 and July 2, arriving at Anand Vihar Terminal at 10:30 am the next day.

Additionally, two trips of train number 02458/02457, as well as train number 02460/02459, will run between Anand Vihar Terminal and Patna. On June 28, train number 02462/02461 will operate two trips, providing further travel options for passengers.

For those planning to visit Katra, two special trains are available between Lohta and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The summer special trains, numbered 04249 and 04250, will depart from Lohta on June 23 at 4:15 pm. The return journey, train number 04250, will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 11:20 pm on June 24, reaching Lohta at 12:45 am on June 26.

Passengers are advised to check the schedule and plan their journeys accordingly to make the most of these special train services provided by Indian Railways during the summer season.

