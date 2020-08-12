From Anand Mahindra to Priyanka Chopra, Indians celebrate Senator Kamala Harris' democratic nomination as VP

Trending#

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. Harris will be the first African American nominated for Vice President by a major party. In India, Harris' nomination stirred social media. Well-known business tycoons and celebrities in India have hailed the nomination of Harris as a Democratic VP candidate.


Karishma Jain

DNA webdesk

Aug 12, 2020

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked Kamala Harris-- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants -- as my running mate," Biden tweeted.

Did you know Kamala Harris has an Indian connection?

A young Kamala Harris in the late 1960s spent her time at a house in Lusaka, Zambia, that belonged to her maternal grandfather -- PV Gopalan, an Indian civil servant on assignment in an era of postcolonial ferment, LA Times reported.

The Indian government had sent Gopalan to help Zambia manage an influx of refugees from Rhodesia, the former name of Zimbabwe, which had just declared independence from Britain.

"My grandfather was really one of my favourite people in my world," Harris, California's junior US senator, said in a recent interview.

Kamala has Indian heritage. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a Tamil Indian-American who became a leading cancer researcher and activist, passed away from colon cancer in 2009.

From Kamala's name (Shyamala gave her and her sisters Sanskrit names to connect their heritage with their identities) to Kamala's focus on immigration and equal rights, Shyamala has had a profound influence and lasting legacy on her high-flying daughter.

Kamala's mother graduated from Delhi University

After graduation from the University of Delhi, Shyamala got a PhD in nutrition and endocrinology from UC Berkeley. In addition to inspiring Kamala through service, she was also a civil rights activist.

Indians on Twitter hails Harris's nomination as VP

In India, Harris' nomination stirred social media. Well-known business tycoons and celebrities in India, from Anand Mahindra to Priyanka Chopra, and those in the US, have hailed the nomination of Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as Democratic Vice Presidential candidate.

"We should recognise that Kamala Harris isn’t just of Indian descent. She epitomises what the world should be — border-less and interracial," Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Former PepsiCo Chairman & CEO Indra Nooyi shared that she is encouraged by Joe Biden's selection. "This is a great choice for our country," she added.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, shared a photo of Kamala Harris with her family, with the caption "The progressive Indian grandfather who inspired Kamala Harris."

Chef Vikas Khanna also took to Twitter to share his two cents.Khanna, who has lived in the US for 20 years, wrote, "I never thought I would see an Indian-American on a Presidential ticket."

Actress Priyanka Chopra hailed the nomination as a "historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women."

Padma Lakshmi, an outspoken feminist and best known as the host of TV reality show 'Top Chef' also shared a GIF of her cheering to Harris's news. Padma Lakshmi was born in Chennai.

Indian-origin actress Mindy Kaling, sharing her excitement on Twitter, wrote "Its thrilling! I'm filled with hope and excitement. Thank you, Joe Biden."

The US presidential election will be held on November 3.

(Wth inputs from ANI)