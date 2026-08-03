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From 30% to 10%: How AI is forcing TCS, Infosys, HCLTech to run leaner benches

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From 30% to 10%: How AI is forcing TCS, Infosys, HCLTech to run leaner benches

India's top IT firms like TCS, Infosys and HCLTech are running with much leaner "bench strength" due to AI, demand-led hiring and better planning. Average bench has dropped to 8-12% from 20-30% pre-AI and may fall to 8-10% by FY27.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 10:33 PM IST

From 30% to 10%: How AI is forcing TCS, Infosys, HCLTech to run leaner benches
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India's top IT companies are running with their leanest "bench strength" in years, and the number is set to shrink further as artificial intelligence and sharper workforce planning change how hiring works.

According to a Moneycontrol report citing TeamLease Digital, the average bench across TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra has already dropped to late single digits, or at most 12%. It was typically 20-30% in the pre-AI era. The bench is now projected to fall to around 8-10% by FY27.

What is 'bench' and why is it shrinking

In IT services, "bench" means employees who are on payroll but not assigned to any active client project. Companies traditionally kept a large bench so engineers could be deployed quickly when new deals came in.

That model is changing. Hiring is now demand-led, not anticipation-led. Firms are focusing on specialised skills in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity and data analytics instead of bulk hiring.

"The bench has become a lot leaner over the last three years. Companies are using AI, better workforce planning and stronger demand forecasting to improve utilisation instead of maintaining large standby teams," said Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital.

Bench timelines have also shortened. Employees now spend 30-45 days on bench compared to 45-60 days earlier.

Utilisation pressure and AI productivity

Slower revenue growth and AI-led productivity gains are pushing firms to maximise utilisation. 

"Currently, utilisation rates for IT firms are very high. Controlling and maintaining a tight workforce is the only way to deal with topline challenges amid AI deflationary pressures. Otherwise, it could become a margin issue," said Sumit Pokharna, VP at Kotak Neo.

Companies want a "relevant" workforce that is AI-skilled and can be deployed immediately, not engineers waiting for projects.

Layoffs or reskilling?

The leaner bench does not automatically mean mass layoffs. The focus right now is on reskilling.

"Companies are investing in upskilling and reskilling their workforce to redeploy them in newer projects. Where redeployment is not possible, they have no choice but to churn out excess capacity," Sharma said.

Francis Padamadan, CEO of Xpheno, added that most excess capacity from the post-pandemic hiring boom has already been shed. "There hence isn't much flab to shed at this point, unless AI investments replace more seats in the near term."

Hiring isn't stopping, but the skills have changed

Despite lean benches, hiring continues but with a different lens. Infosys plans to hire around 6,000 frontier engineers. TCS is pushing experiential learning. HCLTech is targeting specialised freshers. Tech Mahindra will restart campus hiring.

Wipro is the only major firm yet to announce similar plans.

For job seekers, the message is clear. The industry is moving away from bulk hiring and standby pools. Employers now want deployment-ready talent with niche, industry-relevant skills.

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