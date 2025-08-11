Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Frighteningly close to tragedy': Air India flight, with several MPs on board, makes emergency landing in Chennai

Donald Trump favouring Pakistan over India? US student visa data suggests so, check details

Do you know Shah Rukh Khan shot for this chartbuster song while driving to airport to meet Gauri Khan pregnant with Aryan Khan?

Anurag Kashyap had huge argument with this director on Gangs of Wasseypur sets; it's not Imtiaz Ali, Vikramaditya Motwane

War 2: Hrithik Roshan has solo first half, Jr NTR to only make entry at interval? Director Ayan Mukerji says 'you have to...'

After leaving Spirit over 8-hour shift row, Deepika Padukone quits this film with Amitabh Bachchan; it's not Kalki 2

'If they have something in mind...': BCCI clears air on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI future ahead of 2027 World Cup

Earthquake in Turkey: Tremors in Istanbul as 6.1 magnitude quake hits nation

Elephant creates chaos at toll plaza on Dehradun-Haridwar highway, hits vehicle before crossing road

After Ghaziabad embassy, fake 'international' police station busted in Noida, here's how accused duped people

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Frighteningly close to tragedy': Air India flight, with several MPs on board, makes emergency landing in Chennai

'Harrowing': Air India flight carrying MPs makes emergency landing

Donald Trump favouring Pakistan over India? US student visa data suggests so, check details

Trump favouring Pakistan over India? US student visa data suggests so

Do you know Shah Rukh Khan shot for this chartbuster song while driving to airport to meet Gauri Khan pregnant with Aryan Khan?

SRK shot this song while driving to airport to meet Gauri pregnant with Aryan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeIndia

INDIA

'Frighteningly close to tragedy': Air India flight, with several MPs on board, makes emergency landing in Chennai

According to Flightradar24, the Air India flight AI2455 was scheduled to depart Thiruvananthapuram at 7:15 pm but took off at 8:17 pm. The flight, originally expected to arrive in Delhi at 10:45 pm, instead landed in Chennai. Read on for more details on this.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 02:31 AM IST

'Frighteningly close to tragedy': Air India flight, with several MPs on board, makes emergency landing in Chennai
Air India has issued a statement on the incident.

TRENDING NOW

Congress MP KC Venugopal was among the passengers on an Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi that was diverted to Chennai on Sunday due to a suspected technical issue and weather conditions along the route, as the airline has confirmed. Congress MP described the experience as “frighteningly close to tragedy” in a post shared on X. The post read, “Air India flight AI 2455 from Trivandrum to Delhi – carrying myself, several MPs, and hundreds of passengers – came frighteningly close to tragedy today.”

“What began as a delayed departure turned into a harrowing journey. Shortly after take-off, we were hit by unprecedented turbulence. About an hour later, the Captain announced a flight signal fault and diverted to Chennai. For nearly two hours, we circled the airport awaiting clearance to land, until a heart-stopping moment during our first attempt – another aircraft was reportedly on the same runway. In that split second, the Captain’s quick decision to pull up saved every life on board. The flight landed safely on the second attempt. We were saved by skill and luck. Passenger safety cannot depend on luck,” the post further reads.

Venugopal urged aviation authorities to take swift action, saying, “@DGCAIndia and @MoCA_GoI must investigate this incident urgently, fix accountability, and ensure such lapses never happen again.”

According to Flightradar24, the Air India flight AI2455 was scheduled to depart Thiruvananthapuram at 7:15 pm but took off at 8:17 pm. The flight, originally expected to arrive in Delhi at 10:45 pm, instead landed safely in Chennai.

Air India spokesperson in a statement said, “The flight crew of AI2455 operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi on August 10 made a precautionary diversion to Chennai due to a suspected technical issue and given the weather conditions en route. The flight landed safely in Chennai, where the aircraft will undergo the necessary checks.”

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the affected passengers. Our colleagues on the ground in Chennai are extending support to the passengers to minimise it and are making alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their respective destinations at the earliest,” an Air India spokesperson added. The airline emphasised that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Not Shubman Gill or Mohammed Siraj! 36-year-old star hailed as India's most consistent performer in 2-2 series draw against England
Not Shubman Gill or Mohammed Siraj! 36-year-old star hailed as India's most cons
IPL 2026 trade window explained: How player transfers work, key dates, rules, here's all you need to know
IPL 2026 trade window explained: How player transfers work, key dates, rules, he
Guru Dutt's alleged closeness with THIS actress led to his broken marriage with Geeta Dutt, she once confessed 'he was obsessed with...'
Guru Dutt's alleged closeness with THIS actress led to his broken marriage
Abhishek Bachchan patiently waits for Aishwarya Rai, closes car door for her as they return from trip with Aaradhya: Watch viral video
Abhishek Bachchan patiently waits for Aishwarya Rai, closes car door for her
'Sometimes players convey the same message to team and get dropped': KKR skipper praises Jasprit Bumrah's 'courage'
Ajinkya Rahane praises Jasprit Bumrah's 'courage' to tell team about...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE