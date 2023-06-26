‘Friendship between India and US gets…’: Joe Biden’s tweet on India-US ties, PM Modi replies

Joe Biden’s tweet on India-US ties, PM Modi replies

Following the two nations' enhanced strategic technology alliance during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic state visit to the US, US President Joe Biden declared that the US-India relationship is one of the "most consequential" in the world. Bilateral relationships between the two countries are also more active than ever.

US President Joe Biden tweeted, “The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it's stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever.”

PM Modi responded to him and said, “I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more.”

I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more. https://t.co/iEEhBIYG17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023

Friday marked the end of Prime Minister Modi's first state visit to the US, during which he had extensive discussions with President Biden. As the first Indian leader to do so twice, Modi also spoke to the US Congress's joint session.

According to the White House's weekly email update, Modi's state visit strengthened the US and India's shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region as well as their shared resolve to advance their strategic technology partnership, including in the fields of defence, clean energy, and space.

India and the US signed numerous significant agreements during Prime Minister Modi's visit to deepen their partnership in crucial fields like commerce, space exploration, and defence.

The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk-II Tejas of the Indian Air Force will be powered by fighter jet engines produced jointly by General Electric Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Modi and Biden hailed the US drone agreement as well as the "landmark" agreement to jointly develop jet engines in India for use in military aircraft.

Google and Amazon have announced to invest USD 10 billion and USD 15 billion in India. The manufacturer of computer storage chips Micron said that it will invest a total of USD 2.75 billion in Gujarat to build its semiconductor manufacturing and test facility.