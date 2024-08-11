Twitter
Friends Media, E4M Join Hands, Hindi Journalism's '40Under40' To Be Honoured

This year, Friends Media has partnered with Exchange4Media (E4M) as the title sponsor for the event, marking a significant collaboration in the media industry.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 05:27 PM IST

Friends Media, E4M Join Hands, Hindi Journalism's '40Under40' To Be Honoured
New Delhi: The prestigious third edition of the 'Samachar4Media 40Under40' awards is set to recognize the most promising talents in journalism. This year, Friends Media has partnered with Exchange4Media (E4M) as the title sponsor for the event, marking a significant collaboration in the media industry.

Friends Media, celebrated as India's fastest-growing PR agency, is leading the sponsorship for this highly anticipated event. The agency is uniquely positioned as the only hyper-local model-based PR firm in the country, making rapid strides both nationally and internationally.

The awards ceremony will be held on Monday, August 12, at the Multipurpose Hall of the India International Centre (IIC) in New Delhi. During the event, 40 top journalists from across the media industry will be honored for their outstanding contributions and impact.

Aparna Sharma, CEO of Friends Media, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are proud to be a key partner in this prestigious event, which celebrates the achievements of young and dynamic journalists across the country. Friends Media is committed to innovation, and our collaboration with Samachar4Media is a testament to our dedication to excellence in the PR sector."

Echoing her sentiments, Dharmendra Vajpaye, COO of Friends Media, added, "Just as Friends Media has achieved remarkable success in a short span of time, we are equally committed to supporting the emerging talents in journalism. Our association with the 40Under40 awards reflects our belief in nurturing the future leaders of the media industry."

The '40Under40' awards will be conferred based on the meticulous selection by a distinguished jury panel, which includes notable figures such as Shashi Shekhar, Editor-in-Chief of Hindustan; Dr. Anurag Batra, Chairman of Business World Group and Exchange4Media; Anuradha Prasad from News 24; Sudhir Chaudhary from Aaj Tak; Rajneesh Ahuja from ABP; and Sumit Awasthi from NDTV, among others. These experts have carefully shortlisted 40 journalists from a competitive pool of 96 nominees.

Anushka Sharma, Business Head of Friends Media, highlighted the significance of the event, saying, "We have consistently been a leader in the PR field, and our participation in this event underscores our commitment to supporting and encouraging the next generation of journalists. We look forward to being a part of more such events in the future."

The collaboration between Friends Media and E4M for the 'Samachar4Media 40Under40' awards is poised to elevate the recognition of young journalists, setting a new standard in the media industry for excellence and innovation.

