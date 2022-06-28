Friendliness with woman not consent for sexual relationship, says Bombay HC

File Photo

The Bombay High Court while rejecting the anticipatory bail plea of a man accused of impregnating a woman under the pretext of marriage said that "merely because a girl is friendly with a boy, it does not allow the boy to construe it as her consent to establish a sexual relationship with her."

The 22-year-old complainant in this case knew the accused for a brief period of time. In 2019, the accused reportedly had forcible sexual contact with the complainant when they were at another friend's home. He said that he liked her and would marry her when she objected.

The woman in her complaint mentioned that the accused "forced himself" upon her. However, after she got pregnant, he refused to keep his promise of marriage.

While reviewing the case, Justice Bharti Dangre noticed that the woman had developed feelings for the accused, but her version of the sexual relationship is that she allowed it because the accused promised to marry her.

The court further noted that the sexual relationship was established multiple times on the promise of marriage. However, when the girl became pregnant, the applicant blamed infidelity but then engaged in forcible sexual intercourse with her on the last date specified in the complaint.

Justice Dangre proclaimed: "In today's society, it is entirely possible that a man and a woman who work together could become close, either because they are intellectually compatible or because they confide in each other as friends, disregarding gender, since friendship is not gender-based. However, friendship with someone of a different sex does not give a man the right to compel himself upon her when she expressly declines copulation."

The bench added that more investigation by the police is required into the allegations made against the applicant in order to determine whether the woman had been forced into agreeing to a physical relationship.