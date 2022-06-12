Friday violence: Bulldozers out in UP as CM Yogi Adityanath warns of ‘strictest’ action

A bulldozer demolishes the construction of the Kanpur violence chief accused Hayat Zafar Hashmi's aide. | Photo: ANI

After bouts of unrest rocked multiple cities in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has sprung into action with arrests and other measures. A total of 255 people had been arrested across several UP districts in connection with the violence that took place on Friday amid protests against controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned that “strictest” action will be taken against persons who try to spoil the atmosphere. The arrests included 68 in Prayagraj, 64 in Saharanpur, 50 in Hathras, 28 in Ambedkarnagar, 27 in Moradabad, 13 in Firozabad, three in Aligarh and two in Jalaun. A total of 13 FIRs have been registered in connection with the incidents across cities.

After CM Adityanath’s warning, his media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar tweeted a photograph of bulldozer action against one of the accused, captioning it, “Unruly elements remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday.”

Municipal corporation bulldozer was deployed to raze illegal properties of two accused in the unrest in Saharanpur after they were identified via CCTV footage.

Authorities also took similar action against the “main accused” in the earlier Kanpur violence where a multi-story building allegedly owned by the main accused’s close aide was razed to the ground.

(With inputs from agencies)