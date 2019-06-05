Headlines

Friday release: India to free five Pak men as goodwill gesture

In the past six months, New Delhi has repeatedly urged Islamabad to organise an early visit of the Joint Judicial Committee to Pakistan but it hasn't got any response

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jun 05, 2019, 05:05 AM IST

India will free five Pakistani prisoners on Friday as a goodwill gesture.

Long incarceration of Indians in Pakistan and people from the neighbouring country in India has been one of the biggest humanitarian issues between the two countries.

In April, Pakistan released 360 Indian prisoners after New Delhi sent a diplomatic request to Islamabad asking it to release those who had already served their sentences.

INDIA LEADS EFFORTS
In the past six months, New Delhi has repeatedly urged Islamabad to organise an early visit of a joint panel to Pakistan to facilitate release of prisoners, but it hasn’t got any response

In its first term, the Narendra Modi government was able to secure the release of 1,749 Indian prisoners, including 1,725 fishermen along with 57 boats.

India in 2017 had suggested to Pakistan that the two sides worked together for the release and repatriation of the elderly, women and mentally unsound prisoners on humanitarian grounds and proposed to revive the mechanism of a Joint Judicial Committee.

In the past six months, New Delhi has repeatedly urged Islamabad to organise an early visit of the Joint Judicial Committee to Pakistan but it hasn't got any response.

In December 2018, Pakistan released Mumbai resident Hamid Nehal Ansari after jailing him for six years. Hamid, who had entered Pakistan through Afghanistan to meet a girl he had befriended on Facebook, was charged with spying.

Ansari's release was followed by India freeing two Pakistani nationals – Imran Warsi and Abdullah Shah. Warsi had come to India in 2004 on a valid visa but overstayed after marrying an Indian girl. In 2008, he was caught trying to make a fake passport in Bhopal and was released 10 years later. Shah, an autistic person from Swat region of Pakistan, had crossed over to India to meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 2017.

