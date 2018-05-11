Friday namaz offered without interference in Gurgaon: Officials

Some people had disrupted Friday prayers in Gurgaon last week, saying namaz should be offered only in mosques.

Muslims in Gurgaon offered the Friday namaz today at identified open spaces amid police security and without any interference from Hindutva organisations that had opposed prayers outdoors, officials said.

The administration had thrashed out an agreement between the two sides after tension over the past few weeks over the Friday namaz.

Earlier, some people had disrupted Friday prayers, saying namaz should be offered only in mosques. Muslim groups say there are not enough mosques available in the city.

They had complained that many of them have been encroached upon or need repairs.

Gurgaon administration today deputed 76 duty magistrates across Gurgaon to prevent any untoward incident.

Police personnel and companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed to deal with any threat to law and order.

After strong objections from Hindutva groups, the district administration had decided to earmark 24 spots, including the Leisure Valley ground, for offering the Friday namaz.

The Hindu organisations objected to the Sector 5 ground being used as a namaz venue due to its proximity to Sheetala Mata temple, and the administration withdrew it from the list.

"These are temporary arrangements and will continue till a permanent solution is found, an official said.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said he was relieved to hear that today's namaz in Gurgaon took place without any interference.

He thanked the police, the local adminstration and Hindu and Muslim citizens for coming together to celebrate what he called was 'Sadbhavana Diwas" (Amity Day).

"It is an initiative to ensure harmony and brotherhood among all sections of society," he told PTI.

The row started about three weeks ago when a group of youths objected to the namaz being offered in an open space in Gurgaon's Wazirabad area.

Later, some Hindutva organisations began their protest against namaz in the open.

In a recent remark on the row, Haryana Chief Minister Manoharl Lal Khattar said namaz should be offered in mosques and idgahs, and not in pubilc spaces.