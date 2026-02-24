Fresh twist in Lucknow murder: 21-year-old man shot his father dead, hid chopped body in blue drum not over NEET preparation pressure, what was the real reason?

In a horrific incident from Lucknow, a 21-year-old man shot identified as Akshat shot his father, Manvendra Singh, dead and chopped off the body parts. He later hid the body parts inside a blue drum to conceal the murder. However, a new twist has emerged in the case.

In a horrific incident from Lucknow, a 21-year-old man shot identified as Akshat shot his father, Manvendra Singh, dead and chopped off the body parts. He later hid them inside a blue drum to conceal the murder. The incident came into light when police were conducting an ongoing investigation of a missing person registered at the Ashiana police station. During interrogation, Son confessed of killing his father as he was pressurizing him over NEET preparation. However, a new twist has emerged in the case.

What is the new twist?

A new robbery secret of the family has emerged. Akshat, a B.Com student lived with his father and sister, after her mother passed away in 2018. While Akshat confessed of killing his father over alleged NEET preparation, as he failed in NEET twice, police have found that Manvendra Pratap Singh, 50-year-old businessman found about Akshat's alleged role in a jewellery theft at their home months earlier.

The Police found that a robbery took place at Singh's house four month earlier and a police complaint was registered as several valuables were taken away, as India Today reported. When Singh found that his son Akshat stole the valuables, he started to closely monitor his activities, which created tensions between the father-son relations.

At the day of murder, an altercation broke out between father and son, where Singh asked his son to focus on studies. Later, Akshat shot his father dead and allegedly chopped the body in front of his sister.