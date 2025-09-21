Fresh rift in Lalu Yadav's family ahead of Bihar elections? Daughter Rohini Acharya shares cryptic post on..., expelled son Tej Pratap says...

Ahead of Bihar assembly elections, the 'political drama' in RJD leader Yadav's family seems to intensify with time. A fresh rift in the family has now emerged. This time, it centers around Lalu Yadav's daughter daughter Rohini Acharya.

Ahead of Bihar assembly elections, the 'political drama' in RJD leader Yadav's family seems to intensify with time. First, Lalu Yadav ousted his elder son Tej Pratap over controversy. Months after this, fresh rift in the family has now emerged. This time, it centers around Lalu Yadav's daughter daughter Rohini Acharya. Rohini has openly showed discomfort due to the growing influence of her younger brother Tejashwi Yadav’s close aide and political advisor, Sanjay Yadav.

What is the rift?

It all started with RJD's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra', led by Tejashwi Yadav. However, what catched attention was that Sanjay Yadav was seen sitting in the front seat of the campaign bus, traditionally reserved for top leaders of the party, like Llau Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. The photos of this went virl on social media, with many speculations starting to arise. Many people said that these 'strategists' are projecting themselves above the leadership.

To everyone's surprise. Rohini Acharya reporsted this cryptic post, clarly indicating that growing influence of Sanjay Yadav is the reason behind the growing rift in the family. However, she quickly clarified that she reposted it to show that leaders from backward communities sitting in the front during campaign events. Se hailed lalu Yadav's 'upliftment of underprivileged' efforts. But, the damage was done, as rift inside Lalu Yadav family created speculations.

Rohini also posted several postes on X. In one, she reminding people of her personal sacrifice for her father. She had donated one of her kidneys to Lalu Prasad during his transplant surgery in Singapore in 2022.

She wrote, 'Those who have the courage to make the biggest sacrifices with their lives on the line carry fearlessness, frankness, and self-respect in their blood.”

In another, she said, “I have fulfilled my duty as a daughter and sister and will continue to do so. I have no desire for any position. For me, my self-respect is supreme.”

Tej Pratap backs Rohini

Tej Pratap, who often clashes with Sanjay Yadav supported her sister. He supports Rohini's sacrifice and warned that who ever will insult his sister would face Sudarshan Chakra.

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from RJD and the family by Lalu Yadav, earlier this year after he allegedly announced the relationship with a woman named Anuskha Yadav with posting photos on social media, that went viral. However, he claimed that his account was hacked.