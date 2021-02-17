Fresh guidelines by Health Ministry for international travellers amid new COVID-19 variants scare

Amid COVID-19 new variants scare, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for international travellers coming into India. Different variants of COVID-19, including the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants have been causing new scare amongst the people.

The ministry has given an exhaustive list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed for all international travellers coming to India, as well as additional procedures for those coming from the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East.

The SOPs will be valid from February 22 till further orders, and supersede all guidelines issued on the subject since August 2, 2020 the government said.

This comes a day after the government said that four people were detected with the South Africa strain of COVID-19 in India in January this year, while one case of the Brazil variant of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in the first week of February. Apart from this, there are 187 cases of the UK variant reported in India so far.