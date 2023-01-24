Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway amid land subsidence crisis in Joshimath

Photo: File (Image for representation)

New cracks have appeared on the Badrinath Highway, according to Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana, as residents of Joshimath, Uttarkhand, continue to struggle due to subsidence. According to the DM, a Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) team was sent out to assess the situation.

He continued by saying that the team's inspection revealed that the cracks may be caused by settlement along the highway. However, according to district officials, the cracks aren't a cause for concern and will be fixed before the yearly pilgrimage to Badrinath, which generally starts in May, India Today reported.

The DM added that a weather warning had been issued and that nodal officers had been instructed to supply blankets, heaters, and generators at relief camps due to the India Meteorological Department's prediction of heavy rain and snow on January 24 and 25. If there are any snowfall-related road blockages, the Public Works Department and the Border Roads Organization have been asked to stay cautious and act quickly to clear them.

After receiving significant snowfall on Saturday, the Chamoli district's Badrinath Dham was completely covered in white. Residents of Joshimath who lived in "unsafe zones" were relocated to safer areas after numerous homes, hotels, and other public facilities developed cracks as a result of a landslide and later subsidence at the holy site.

As of now, 242 affected families have received interim relief for the land subsidence and landslides issues in Joshimath totaling Rs 3.62 crore. Earlier, during a phone call with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern about the condition in Joshimath and pledged all assistance to the state administration in organising rescue and relief efforts.

The Uttarakhand government has released a rescue package worth Rs 45 crore for families in Joshimath. Additionally, the Himalayan state's chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, announced a relief program for the nearly 3,000 families impacted by the state's gradual land subsidence.

(With inputs from ANI)