Fresh COVID-19 restrictions in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet task force amid Omicron concerns

The Maharashtra government is set to hold a meeting later today to discuss the COVID-19 protocol after detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in multiple cities across the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be holding a meeting with the state’s COVID-19 task force to discuss measures, state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray revealed on Monday, while urging the residents of the state to get their vaccines and strictly abide by the COVID protocol.

Minister Aaditya Thackeray reportedly said, “The number of patients of the Omicron variant is increasing. We are testing in large numbers not just at airports, entry points, but within cities. Every week, corporate offices should do RT-PCR tests.”

As per him, the state government will monitor the situation for the next two to three days before deciding on implementing fresh curbs. The state reported 7 new cases of the Omicron variant on Sunday, taking the total tally to 8.

The stated government has enforced stricter restrictions and additional measures for international flights. The state will keep reviewing the protocol for international flights from time to time. Aaditya Thackeray underlined the importance of self-monitoring with the constant migration of people on road and rail.

With 17 fresh cases of the Omicron variant detected o Sunday, December 5, India’s tally is now up to 21. Four Indian states, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Rajasthan, and national capital Delhi have reported cases of the new variant of concern till now.

As per Maharashtra’s international travel rules, passengers arriving from high-risk countries South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana will be declared as high-risk. They will also be designated so if they have visited any of the high-risk countries within 15 days from their date of arrival in the state.

The high-risk passengers will need to take mandatory RT-PCR tests on arrival at the airport. They will also need to be in mandatory ‘Institutional Quarantine’ for seven days. A second RT-PCR test will be done on the seventh day of quarantine.

If a passenger returns a positive test, he or she will be admitted to a hospital. If negative, the passengers will be allowed to go home but will have to remain in quarantine for seven more days.