FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG update on Smriti Mandhana's father health, Srinivas discharged from hospital, silence on wedding triggers rumours

FRESH controversy for Kunal Kamra: Comedian's T-shirt mocking RSS goes viral, BJP warns of..

Mumbai AQI at 184: Air pollution chokes Maximum City; is BMC looking to implement GRAP-4 measures?

Who is Birva Shah, Palash Muchhal's ex-girlfriend, whom he proposed to before Smriti Mandhana?

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani fly to South Korea, plan Reliance's next big move over key 'dinner' with...

Dharmendra booked 100 rooms in one hospital when Hema Malini gave birth to daughters Esha Deol and Ahana, here's why

Ukraine peace talks: Donald Trump says special envoy Witkoff to meet President Putin

Meet man who cracked IIT-JEE with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay but left in year due to... he is now...

Zootopia 2 movie review: Disney ups the ante in buddy cop comedy, entertains not only kids, but adults too, Shraddha Kapoor shines...

'Mat dekho Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol ki filmein': Dharmendra's fans are angry, lashes out on his sons for THIS reason: 'Unko Sridevi..' | Viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG update on Smriti Mandhana's father health, Srinivas discharged from hospital, silence on wedding triggers rumours

BIG update on Smriti Mandhana's father health, Srinivas discharged from hospital

FRESH controversy for Kunal Kamra: Comedian's T-shirt mocking RSS goes viral, BJP warns of..

FRESH controversy for Kunal Kamra: Comedian's T-shirt mocking RSS goes viral

Mumbai AQI at 184: Air pollution chokes Maximum City; is BMC looking to implement GRAP-4 measures?

Mumbai AQI at 184: Air pollution chokes Maximum City; is BMC looking to implemen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Park Jin-Ju to Kim Ok-Vin: 7 Korean stars tie knot in November, joining married entertainers list

Park Jin-Ju to Kim Ok-Bin: 7 Korean stars tie knot in November, joining married

OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch

OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat

HomeIndia

INDIA

FRESH controversy for Kunal Kamra: Comedian's T-shirt mocking RSS goes viral, BJP warns of..

Fresh controversy has erupted between comedian Kunal Kamra and BJP, after he shared a photo on social media wearing a T-shirt that allegedly mocked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

FRESH controversy for Kunal Kamra: Comedian's T-shirt mocking RSS goes viral, BJP warns of..
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Fresh controversy has erupted between comedian Kunal Kamra and BJP, after he shared a photo on social media wearing a T-shirt that allegedly mocked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His post has recieved strong rection from many political leaders, as BJP minister has warned him of police action. Shiv Sena has also strongly reacted to it.

Here's what Kunal Kamra posted

In a post, Kunal Kamra posted a photo where he was wearing t-shirt had a dog and RSS logo printed, and he captioned it as “Not Clicked at a comedy club”. However, the RSS' R is clearly not visible, instead it can be a P. However, from his caption, one may assume that it is targeted towards RSS.

BJP, Shiv Sena reacts

Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule cautioned that police would take action against him, and said, "The police would take action against anyone who puts out such objectionable posts," Bawankule said, reacting to Kamra's social media post on Monday that featured a T-shirt with a dog image alongside a reference to the RSS, the BJP's ideological mentor.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay reacted to this post and said, “Numerous such dogs and donkeys tried to sabotage the work of the Sangh, but the society itself kicked their asses. Due to this, the Sangh continued to grow and the dogs and donkeys disappeared!”

Sanjay Shirsat, a Shiv Sena cabinet minister whose party is allied with the BJP, said the RSS should respond firmly to the comedian’s post. He said, "Earlier, he targeted Prime Minister Modi and Eknath Shinde, and now he has dared to directly attack the RSS. The BJP needs to respond to this," Shirsat opined.

Kunal Kamra in controversy

Kunal Kamra is not unknown to controversies. He has made headlines for attacking, mocking and criticising BJP, RSS, PM Modi and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. In his YouTube special 'Naya Bharat', Kunal Kamra changed the lyrics of a popular Hindi song and called Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a "traitor" because the Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed due to a political change in 2022. Eknath Shinde's party supporter vandalized the show recording venue and threatened Kamra.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG update on Smriti Mandhana's father health, Srinivas discharged from hospital, silence on wedding triggers rumours
BIG update on Smriti Mandhana's father health, Srinivas discharged from hospital
FRESH controversy for Kunal Kamra: Comedian's T-shirt mocking RSS goes viral, BJP warns of..
FRESH controversy for Kunal Kamra: Comedian's T-shirt mocking RSS goes viral
Mumbai AQI at 184: Air pollution chokes Maximum City; is BMC looking to implement GRAP-4 measures?
Mumbai AQI at 184: Air pollution chokes Maximum City; is BMC looking to implemen
Who is Birva Shah, Palash Muchhal's ex-girlfriend, whom he proposed to before Smriti Mandhana?
Who is Birva Shah, Palash Muchhal's ex-girlfriend, whom he proposed to before Sm
Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani fly to South Korea, plan Reliance's next big move over key 'dinner' with...
Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani fly to Korea, plan Reliance's next big move over key
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Park Jin-Ju to Kim Ok-Vin: 7 Korean stars tie knot in November, joining married entertainers list
Park Jin-Ju to Kim Ok-Bin: 7 Korean stars tie knot in November, joining married
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement