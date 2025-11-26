FRESH controversy for Kunal Kamra: Comedian's T-shirt mocking RSS goes viral, BJP warns of..

Fresh controversy has erupted between comedian Kunal Kamra and BJP, after he shared a photo on social media wearing a T-shirt that allegedly mocked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Here's what Kunal Kamra posted

In a post, Kunal Kamra posted a photo where he was wearing t-shirt had a dog and RSS logo printed, and he captioned it as “Not Clicked at a comedy club”. However, the RSS' R is clearly not visible, instead it can be a P. However, from his caption, one may assume that it is targeted towards RSS.

BJP, Shiv Sena reacts

Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule cautioned that police would take action against him, and said, "The police would take action against anyone who puts out such objectionable posts," Bawankule said, reacting to Kamra's social media post on Monday that featured a T-shirt with a dog image alongside a reference to the RSS, the BJP's ideological mentor.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay reacted to this post and said, “Numerous such dogs and donkeys tried to sabotage the work of the Sangh, but the society itself kicked their asses. Due to this, the Sangh continued to grow and the dogs and donkeys disappeared!”

Sanjay Shirsat, a Shiv Sena cabinet minister whose party is allied with the BJP, said the RSS should respond firmly to the comedian’s post. He said, "Earlier, he targeted Prime Minister Modi and Eknath Shinde, and now he has dared to directly attack the RSS. The BJP needs to respond to this," Shirsat opined.

Kunal Kamra in controversy

Kunal Kamra is not unknown to controversies. He has made headlines for attacking, mocking and criticising BJP, RSS, PM Modi and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. In his YouTube special 'Naya Bharat', Kunal Kamra changed the lyrics of a popular Hindi song and called Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a "traitor" because the Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed due to a political change in 2022. Eknath Shinde's party supporter vandalized the show recording venue and threatened Kamra.