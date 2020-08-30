French woman arrested for shooting 'nude' video on Rishikesh's Lakshman Jhula

A French woman was arrested by the Rishikesh police for allegedly getting her nude video shot at Rishikesh’s Lakshman Jhula in Uttarakhand, the police said.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested after a local ward councillor Gajendra Sajwan lodged a complaint against her on August 25, the police said.

According to reports quoting the police, “Sajwan had lodged a complaint that the woman had done a nude video and photoshoot and put them on social media platforms through which he came to know about it.”

“Based on the complaint, a case was registered against her under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. During the investigation, it was confirmed that the act was done on Lakshman Jhula, which is a public place. Later, some locals said that the woman was living in a hotel in Rishikesh,” the police said.

During the interrogation, the woman accepted to have shot the video in nude. However, she claimed that she was unaware that it’s illegal in India. She said the video and the photoshoot were intended to promote her bead-necklace business. She was then arrested on Thursday,” the police added. She was later granted bail.