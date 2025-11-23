FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

French President Macron's BIG statement after meeting PM Modi on G20 sidelines in Johannesburg, says, 'Long live the friendship...'

Prime Minister Modi, on his part, described the meeting as a "delightful exchange" and said that India-France ties remain a "force for global good."

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 07:50 AM IST

French President Macron's BIG statement after meeting PM Modi on G20 sidelines in Johannesburg, says, 'Long live the friendship...'
Following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the strength of India-France relations.

"Thank you, my friend, dear Narendra Modi. Nations are stronger when they move forward together. Long live the friendship between our countries!" Macron wrote on X.

Prime Minister Modi, on his part, described the meeting as a "delightful exchange" and said that India-France ties remain a "force for global good."

"Delighted to meet President Macron during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. We had an engaging exchange on different issues. India-France ties remain a force for global good!" PM Modi wrote on X.

Meanwhile, during the second session of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (local time) stressed the urgent need to enhance international cooperation for disaster preparedness and response.

Pointing to the rising frequency and impact of natural disasters worldwide, he described them as a major challenge for humanity. He noted that India had established the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group during its 2023 G20 presidency to strengthen global collaboration in this area and commended South Africa for prioritising the issue.

"Natural disasters continue to pose a major challenge to humanity. This year as well, they have impacted a large portion of the global population. These events clearly highlight the need to strengthen international cooperation for effective disaster preparedness and response. To support this idea, India formed the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group during its G20 Presidency. I also congratulate South Africa for giving priority to this important agenda," PM Modi said during his address.

PM Modi called for a shift from a "response-centric" to a "development-centric" approach to building disaster resilience. Highlighting India's belief that space technology should serve all of humanity, he proposed a G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership to make satellite data from G20 space agencies more accessible and valuable, particularly for the Global South.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

