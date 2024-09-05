Twitter
'Card issuers shall provide': RBI said on new credit rules, will impact RuPay, Mastercard, Visa, check what it is

'He should...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over collapse of Shivaji statue

Sikkim: Four Army personnel die in road accident along 'Silk Route'

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

This cricketer breaks world record, scored 300 runs in a ODI match, he is from...

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

'Card issuers shall provide': RBI said on new credit rules, will impact RuPay, Mastercard, Visa, check what it is

'He should...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over collapse of Shivaji statue

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

"This nomination comes after an unprecedented cycle of consultations, and in view of his constitutional duty, the president made sure that the prime minister and its government will have the most stable conditions possible and be able to unite more widely," the Elysee Palace said in a written statem

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 06:35 PM IST

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him
French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed former chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as the new Prime Minister of France, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

Barnier's appointment has finally put the political chaos in France to rest.

"This nomination comes after an unprecedented cycle of consultations, and in view of his constitutional duty, the president made sure that the prime minister and its government will have the most stable conditions possible and be able to unite more widely," the Elysee Palace said in a written statement, according to Politico.

Barnier became the head of the Brexit task force in 2016.

Prior to that, he had served four times as a cabinet minister, as well as twice as a European commissioner, Politico reported.

It is pertinent to note that Barnier may be a known personality in Brussels, but is not known much at home in France. He is a conservative figure from the Les Republicains party.

Barnier will now begin the arduous task of forming a government that won't be immediately collapsed by a deeply divided French legislature.

Snap elections held this summer resulted in a hung parliament in France, with the pan-left New Popular Front winning the most seats but falling short of an outright majority.

Macron rejected to select the alliance's prime minister candidate, 37-year-old civil servant Lucie Castets, claiming she lacked the skills to rule effectively, reported Politico.

Barnier, notably emerged as the frontrunner on late Wednesday, just hours before his official nomination.

 
