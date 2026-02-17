French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron in Mumbai; Know key agendas, full itinerary

Delhi sees early heatwave, temperature hits 30°C, breaks 5-year February record; Will it rain tomorrow? Check full forecast here
INDIA
French President Emmanuel Macron, along with First Lady Brigitte Macron, has arrived in Mumbai, India, for his fourth visit to the country, marking a significant milestone in India-France relations. Macron was received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport. Why does his visit to India matter? What are the key agendas and itinerary?
Macron in India: Key agendas, full itinerary here
Macron's visit to India is a significant milestone in the India-France strategic partnership, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) cooperation and emerging technologies. This engagement marks another significant chapter in the expanding ties between New Delhi and Paris, with a steadily deepening partnership across defence, space, civil nuclear energy, climate action, and education.
During the visit, Macron and PM Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions in Mumbai further to strengthen bilateral cooperation under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, reflecting a growing strategic convergence. Following their Mumbai engagements, the delegation will travel to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, this event marks the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South. The participation of the French President underscores the importance both nations attach to emerging technologies, building on PM Modi's co-chairing of the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris in February 2025.
(With ANI inputs)