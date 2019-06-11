French MoS lays base for PM Narendra Modi visit

Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean Baptiste Lemoyne was in Delhi on Monday. Lemoyne met Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of state (MoS) V Muraleedharan & MoS in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri. Terror, trade, and defence engagement topped the agenda during his visit to lay the groundwork for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the 45th G7 Summit in Biarritz in August.

India confirmed that it has already received an invitation for the G7 summit. The invites reflect strong cooperative ties between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a release, said, “The Prime Minister has received an invitation from President of France Emmanuel Macron to attend the Outreach Session at the G-7 Summit in Biarritz as a special invitee.”

The release further added, “The invitation is a reflection of the strong bonding between the two leaders, a demonstration of our deepening strategic partnership, and recognition of the country as a major economic power. The PM has accepted the invitation; the event will also include a bilateral component.”

Speaking to the media with regard to the matter, Lemoyne said, “President Macron and PM Modi have a strong personal relationship and that is why the president was happy to invite the Indian Prime Minister.”

With regard to the Rafale deal, he further said, “The French government does not care about controversies. We just want to deliver if it is in the national interest of the two countries.”

Lemoyne said, “We want France and India to become more sovereign. Rafale is a tool for better Indian sovereignty.”

France on Monday also welcomed PM’s proposal for a global conference to tackle the threat of terrorism, saying the fight against terror is at the heart of its priorities.

“Every single initiative to fight terrorism is welcome because it is a threat to every country in the world... So, everything that can be done to unite efforts is welcome,” Lemoyne said.

“Fight against terrorism is at the heart of our priorities... and I can say we have strong relations,” he said. Lemoyne’s trip is the first French ministerial visit to India after Modi government assumed office for a second term.

Joining Hands

The French minister said the first Rafale fighter jet will land in India in September & will signal at strong cooperation

