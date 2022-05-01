Freight train carrying coal derail in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

Picture Credit: ANI

Fifteen wagons of a goods train carrying coal which was headed towards Kalanaur in Haryana derailed at the new Ekdin station of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor on Saturday morning.

The wagons derailed from the track at 11 am and Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) officials rushed to the site. The station is located about 30 km east of Etawah. Up line going towards Delhi was obstructed due to the incident. Accident relief trains from Kanpur and Agra were pressed into service.

UP | One coal-loaded goods train running towards Kalanaur in Haryana has derailed at the new Ekdil (EKL) Railway Station of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) at 11.10am today. The station is located about 30 km east of Etawah. pic.twitter.com/FbeUj88IcJ April 30, 2022

No loss of life has been reported, officials said, adding the Kanpur-Tundla railway route has been closed due to the derailment.