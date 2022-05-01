Search icon
Freight train carrying coal derail in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

The wagons derailed from the track at 11 am and Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) officials rushed to the site.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: May 01, 2022, 07:17 AM IST

Picture Credit: ANI

Fifteen wagons of a goods train carrying coal which was headed towards Kalanaur in Haryana derailed at the new Ekdin station of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor on Saturday morning.

The wagons derailed from the track at 11 am and Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) officials rushed to the site. The station is located about 30 km east of Etawah. Up line going towards Delhi was obstructed due to the incident. Accident relief trains from Kanpur and Agra were pressed into service.

No loss of life has been reported, officials said, adding the Kanpur-Tundla railway route has been closed due to the derailment.

