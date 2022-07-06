‘Freedom of expression not just for Hindu gods’: Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi reacts to Kaali poster row

File photo

In recent news, the poster of a movie has sparked a row in India, where a woman dressed as goddess Kaali can be seen smoking a cigarette. Reacting to the controversy, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she is “offended by the movie poster.”

Tweeting about filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's controversial "Kaali" poster, the Shiv Sena leader said that she felt offended by the poster, and that respect should be equal for all religions. She further said that “freedom of expression should not be reserved for just Hindu gods.”

Taking to the social media website, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Freedom of expression cannot be reserved for Hindu Gods and Goddesses while for the rest one must tip toe around religious sensibilities. I am offended with the movie poster on Ma Kali, respect has to be equal for all&FoE should never become a tool to offend- deliberately.”

Freedom of expression cannot be reserved for Hindu Gods and Goddesses while for the rest one must tip toe around religious sensibilities. I am offended with the movie poster on Ma Kali, respect has to be equal for all&FoE should never become a tool to offend- deliberately. — Priyanka Chaturvedi(@priyankac19) July 5, 2022

The poster of the Kaali movie, which is directed by Leena Manimekalai, has sparked a major controversy in India, with many demanding the filmmaker’s arrest. Meanwhile, Manimekalai has been accused of hurting religious sentiments in several Indian states.

Multiple FIRs have also been registered against the filmmaker, most notably in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. An offense under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the director.

Though the majority of the political leaders in India slammed the Kaali poster, TMC leader Mahua Moitra said that for her, Goddess Kaali is a “meat-eating, alcohol accepting goddess”. Later, the TMC decided to distance itself from the statements made by Moitra.

While speaking about the poster, Moitra said, “Kaali is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess." She further added, “If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god. Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous.”

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | 'Autorickshaw outpaced Mercedes car': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's dig at Uddhav Thackeray